She-Hulk season 2 may not happen, after star Tatiana Maslany humorously reveals they blew up their budget of $225 million.

Looks like the MCU fans won't have to theorize much about what will happen in She-Hulk season 2. This is after Tatiana Maslany, star of Disney+'s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,' has delivered a disappointing update. This time, an uncertainty for a potential sequel.

While many Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney+ series left room for sequels, She-Hulk may not get the same treatment. During a Twitch stream, Maslany expressed skepticism about She-Hulk's future.

In response to a fan's query about She-Hulk Season 2, Maslany humorously remarked that the show “blew [its] budget” with Season 1. Leading Disney to decline further seasons.

Tatiana Maslany says #SheHulk S2 is unlikely "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks'" The S1 budget was reportedly ~$225M pic.twitter.com/16aHOR9dNs — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 16, 2024

To compare, She-Hulk's first season had a $225 million budget. Meaning, a total of $25 million per episode. Screen Rant noted that it's bigger than Loki season 2's budget of $141 million and Moon Knight's $147.9 million. Although it does have the same budget range as WandaVision and Hawkeye.

Now, Tatiana Maslany's response wasn't an official announcement. At the moment, Disney has yet to give a green light to a potential sequel. But it has left fans doubtful about the possibility of a continuation. Also considering that it received negative reactions from viewers.

Despite this setback, Maslany hinted at She-Hulk's potential appearances elsewhere in the MCU. The show featured cameos from characters like Abomination and Daredevil, suggesting Jennifer Walters could make appearances in other Marvel productions. With Daredevil now part of the MCU canon, fans speculate on potential crossovers, similar to Matt Murdock's cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

While the fate of She-Hulk's second season remains uncertain, fans can currently enjoy ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘ on Disney+.