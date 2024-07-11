Shelley Duvall, the critically-acclaimed actress known for her unique roles in a slew of Robert Altman films, passed away on Thursday, July 11, at the age of 75. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed that she died following complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas, per Hollywoodlife. “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy shared with The Hollywood Reporter. As we reflect on her life and career, it’s impossible to ignore how one film, in particular, left an indelible mark on her both professionally and personally—Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining.”

Early Career: From Fort Worth to Hollywood

Shelley Duvall was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1949. Her journey to Hollywood began almost serendipitously when she met director Robert Altman at a party in 1970. At the time, Altman was filming “Brewster McCloud” in Texas and offered Duvall a role on the spot. This chance encounter launched her career, leading to roles in Altman’s “3 Women,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” and “Nashville,” among others. However, it was her work with Stanley Kubrick in “The Shining” that would become the most defining—and controversial—of her career.

The Shining: A Role That Changed Everything

In 1980, Duvall starred as Wendy Torrance in “The Shining,” opposite Jack Nicholson’s unhinged Jack Torrance. While the film is now considered a classic, its production was notoriously grueling. Kubrick’s methods were relentless, pushing Duvall to the brink. The film took 56 weeks to produce, and one particular scene holds the Guinness World Record for the most retakes for a scene with dialogue. Duvall was reportedly subjected to 127 takes for the scene where Wendy swings a baseball bat at her deranged husband.

“The Shining” was both a high point and a turning point in Duvall’s career. The stress of the role left her mentally and physically exhausted. “It's the most difficult role I've ever had to play,” she admitted in “The Complete Kubrick.” The constant crying, the grueling 15-hour days, and Kubrick’s harsh treatment took a toll. “I had to cry 12 hours a day, all day long, the last nine months straight, five or six days a week,” she recalled to Roger Ebert in 1980. “I was there a year and a month, and there must be something to primal scream therapy, because after the day was over and I'd cried for my 12 hours, I went home very contented. It had a very calming effect. During the day I would have been absolutely miserable.”

Kubrick’s Controversial Methods

Kubrick’s directorial style on “The Shining” has been the subject of much debate. Reports suggest he bullied Duvall on set, treating her differently from other actors. His daughter, Vivian Kubrick, captured some of this tension in her documentary “Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures,” where Jack Nicholson described Kubrick as “a different director” when dealing with Duvall. The prolonged stress of filming led to severe health impacts for Duvall, both mental and physical. Actress Dee Wallace once explained in an interview with “Eli Roth's History of Horror” that the body does not differentiate between a perceived threat and an actual threat, which likely explains Duvall’s prolonged stress and subsequent health issues.

Post-Shining Career and Retreat from Hollywood

After “The Shining,” Duvall continued to act, appearing in a variety of films and television shows for the next 22 years. She famously played Olive Oyl in Altman’s “Popeye” alongside Robin Williams. However, by 2002, Duvall decided to step away from acting, citing the immense stress and her desire for a quieter life.

Despite her retreat from the spotlight, Duvall remained a figure of fascination in Hollywood. In 2016, she appeared in a controversial interview with Dr. Phil, where she spoke about her declining mental health. The interview was widely criticized for its exploitative nature, and Duvall later expressed regret about participating. “I found out the kind of person he is the hard way,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “My mother didn't like him, either. A lot of people, like Dan, said, ‘You shouldn't have done that, Shelley.'”

A Brief Return to Acting

In 2023, Duvall made a brief return to the screen in the indie horror film “Forest Hills.” She expressed joy at acting again, saying, “Acting again, it's so much fun. It enriches your life.” Her return was met with enthusiasm from fans and critics alike, who appreciated seeing the beloved actress back in action.

Legacy and Impact

Shelley Duvall’s career spanned over three decades, during which she brought a unique presence and vulnerability to her roles. Her performance in “The Shining” remains a cornerstone of horror cinema, showcasing her remarkable talent and dedication. Yet, it also serves as a stark reminder of the pressures and sacrifices that come with the craft.

Duvall’s story is one of both triumph and tragedy. She achieved legendary status through her work, but the cost was significant. Her experience on “The Shining” highlights the darker side of filmmaking and the toll it can take on an actor’s well-being. As we remember Shelley Duvall, we honor her contributions to cinema and acknowledge the profound impact of her most famous role—a performance that, while iconic, deeply changed her forever.