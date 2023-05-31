Sherri Shepherd was so inspired by Sarah Jake Roberts, a pastor, she mimicked her viral moment. During one of her sermons, Roberts’ wig came off. Shepherd recreated the moment on her talk show, per TooFab.

During her daytime talk show Sherri, Shepherd shared the video of the viral Sarah Jake Roberts wig malfunction. She thought the moment was hilarious, but also taken in stride. Shepherd was in awe of Roberts, and praised her for going on with her sermon. She then added some context on wearing wigs.

“When you wear wigs, you are trusting the person that put the wig on, that it’s going to be secure,” Shepherd explained. “But, the thing about wigs is when it starts sliding … you can feel it slide. Because you will start out with it down here, and all of a sudden, it just keeps making its way up. Especially if the wig weighs a lot. And all you can do is what Sarah Jakes did, was pull it forward.”

“So, she preached for the rest of the show in the wig cap,” she continued. “Because there is nothing you can do at that moment. You can’t throw down the mic, and walk out and try to fix it. The show must go on. She can’t start screaming. Watching her, I was so inspired by Sarah Jakes, because I know how that happens.”

Shepherd then went on to emphasize how inspired people were by her sermon, that they jumped up. The host did the same thing, causing her own wig to fall off.

“The wig came off her hair,” she said amid audience cheers. “It came off her hair, and you[‘re] sitting there, and what you gonna do? The show’s gotta go on! The show must go on!”

Shepherd, fiddling with her wig, decided to toss it to her executive producer, saying, “Take it Jawn!” He then put the wig on his own head.