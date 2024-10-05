ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the top seed in the NL playoffs with a 98-64 record and are set to start their MLB postseason play against division rival San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers postseason betting special.

The Dodgers are getting it done this season thanks to their star-studded lineup with players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez. But the story of their season is easily Shohei Ohtani and his record-setting year.

Ohtani led the Dodgers all season, and he finished with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, a record that has never been reached. This will also be his first time playing in the postseason after his time with the Angels ended in mostly disappointment time and time again.

As the Dodgers enter the postseason, all eyes are on them because of Ohtani. He has garnered all of the attention, and rightfully so. There are also more expectations for the team because they have been disappointing in the playoffs recently, only finding success during the COVID season when they won the championship.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers 2024 Specials

Shohei Ohtani to win the World Series MVP (+1100)

Shohei Ohtani to win the NLCS MVP (+700)

Any Player to Record 30+ Hits in the 2024 MLB Postseason and Break the All-Time Postseason Record (+6000)

Why Shohei Ohtani Will Win the NLCS MVP (+700)

Shohei Ohtani is the engine that makes the Dodgers go this season. They have stars everywhere, but Ohtani makes this offense go. He leads the team in every important batting stat. Ohtani leads in batting average at .310, in home runs at 54, in RBI at 130, in OBP at .390, and in total hits at 197. The NL is a gauntlet this season because the highest-seeded team that the Dodgers would face is the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, and Ohtani would still be the best player on the field at any given time. If the Dodgers get here, then Ohtani will be the standout. The odds here are great in favor of him winning the award.

Let's keep the Ohtani train rolling. This is Ohtani's year in the MLB, and he is the best player on the best team in the MLB. He has had a historic season and has never done anything in MLB's history. The postseason is different, and it doesn't help that Ohtani has never experienced the MLB playoffs. They will rely heavily on him in the postseason to get past a gauntlet of teams in the NL and a potential matchup against the Yankees in the World Series if they make it. Still, if any player will accomplish this, it's Ohtani. He's playing at a borderline superhuman level this season, so I don't think anyone should be shocked if he pulled this off. The Dodgers have great players all across their lineup, but Ohtani is the guy, and no team in the MLB has had any answers for him this year. This will not be easy, but if you want a conceivable massive postseason special, take a hard look at this one because of Shohei Ohtani.

Why Shohei Ohtani Will Win the World Series MVP (+1100)

These odds are great if you can grab them. This is the year of Ohtani. He is easily the best player in the sport right now, and while postseason baseball has a lot of added pressure, he is just someone you trust because of everything he can do on the diamond. Baseball is unpredictable, and the best team does not always win the title, but the Dodgers have been dominant, and if they get this far, it's largely because of Ohtani. Grab these odds, even though he is the favorite because the odds will move down.