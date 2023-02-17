With last week’s games done and dusted, you might find yourself looking for more to play. If you are, here are some more short video games you can binge and finish this weekend. Beware of spoilers in this article.

Returnal

Release Date: April 30, 2021

Developed by: Housemarque

Published by: PlayStation Studios

Time to beat: 20 hours (Main Story)

Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelite game with bullet hell mechanics. It first came out on PlayStation 5, before it received a PC releasejust this week. Using various weapons, both ranged and melee, as well as grappling hooks and the like, players must reach the end of the map. It will, of course, not be easy, and the player will most definitely die a lot. However, this won’t play like your usual shooter game. As the name implies, Returnal has the player returning to the start of their run every time they die.

While the gameplay of Returnal is its biggest draw, its story is nothing to scoff at as well. As such, if you do choose to pick this game up, you should expect a pretty good story alongside the game’s good mechanics.

Bioshock Infinite

Release Date: March 26, 2013

Developed by: Irrational Games

Published by: 2K Games

Time to beat: 11.5 hours (Main Story)

The third game in the Bioshock Series, Bioshock Infinite is also a story-driven first-person shooter. It is available on PlayStation 4,Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Although the game is the third of the series, it should not be treated as a sequel. Bioshock Infinite’s story is standalone, although it still takes place in the same universe.

Compared to the previous two games in the series, the game happens in the skies, rather than underwater. Players take control of Booker DeWitt, a man hired to recover a woman from the floating paradise of Columbia. Using various guns and powers similar to those in the first two games, he must fight his way through its inhabitants, take back the girl, and wipe away the debt.

Players can immediately play this short video game even if they haven’t played a Bioshock game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Release Date: November 15, 2019

Developed by: Respawn Entertainment

Published by: Electronic Arts

Time to beat: 17 hours (Main Story)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person action-adventure game. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Players take control of Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan. Five years after the events of the third movie, and the purge of Order 66, he finds himself in hiding on a distant planet. After events that led to him being rescued by a former Jedi Knight, Cal takes it upon himself to rebuild the Jedi Order, all while running from the empire.

Even if you are not a Star Wars fan, this short video game is still a good game to pick up and finish in a weekend.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player? JOIN THE CLUTCH NEWSLETTER🔥

Metroid Prime Remastered

Release Date: February 8, 2023

Developed by: Retro Studios

Published by: Nintendo

Time to beat: 13.5 hours (Main Story)

Metroid Prime Remastered is a science-fiction first-person action-adventure game. It is available on the Nintendo Switch, and is the newest game on this list, coming out during the recent Nintendo Direct. Players take control of Samus Aran, a galactic bounty hunter. After receiving a distress signal from a Space Pirate ship, it is up to Samus to figure out what happened, and stop whatever it was that killed the ship’s crew.

That’s all for this week’s list of games for you to binge and finish over the weekend. Make sure to check out last week’s list if you want to play more. Otherwise, check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.