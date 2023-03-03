After finishing last week’s games, you can get started on yet more short video games that you can binge and finish on a weekend. Be wary of some minor spoilers below.

Sons of the Forest

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Developed by: Endnight Games

Published by: Endnight Games

Time to beat: 10 hours (Main Story)

Sons of the Forest is a first-person open-world survival horror game. It is only available on PC. The game is a sequel to The Forest, which has very similar gameplay. Players take control of a person who has the task of finding a missing billionaire. On the way to a remote island, which was his last known location, your helicopter crashes. Only you and another person named Kelvin survive the crash. Thankfully, you land on the island that you were headed for in the first place. However, it is teeming with cannibals, as well as other monstrous abominations. You must work together with Kelvin to try and survive, while also finding the missing billionaire.

If you are into survival games with building and the like, then this short video game is perfect for you.

Far Cry 3

Release Date: December 4, 2012

Developed by: Ubisoft Montreal

Published by: Ubisoft

Time to beat: 15.5 hours (Main Story)

Far Cry 3 is the oldest on this list but is one of the best, if not the best on it. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Players take control of Jason Brody, who gets kidnapped after sky-diving onto a pirate-infested island. After escaping from Vaas Montenegro, the leader of the pirates, Jason finds himself joining the island’s residents in their fight against the pirates. Players can choose to either be stealthy in their gameplay, or go in guns-blazing. Players can replay Far Cry 3 over and over again, changing how they play each time. This replayability, as well as the game’s amazing story, makes it a great short game to binge and finish over the weekend.

Undertale

Release Date: September 15, 2015

Developed by: Tobyfox

Published by: Tobyfox

Time to beat: 6.5 hours (Main Story)

Undertale is a 2D roleplaying game and is possibly the most well-known game on this list. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players control a human being who finds themselves trapped in an underground world filled with monsters. They must find a way out, or be stuck there forever. The game has a unique battle system, in that players can choose to fight their enemies to gain XP, or negotiate their way out of fights and end them peacefully. This is a very story-driven game with different endings, so although players can finish this short video game in a weekend, they might need another run-through to experience everything the game has to offer.

Resident Evil 3 (2020)

Release Date: April 3, 2020

Developed by: Capcom, K2, M-Two, Redworks

Published by: Capcom

Time to beat: 6 hours (Main Story)

Resident Evil 3 (2020) is a remake of the 1999 original release. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch via Cloud, Amazon Luna via Cloud, and PC. Players take control of Jill Valentine, one of the protagonists of the first game. Much like the Resident Evil 2 remake, this game changes how the game is played, while still maintaining the game’s story. As Jull, you must find a way to put a stop to the heinous crimes that the Umbrella Corporation is carrying out. Not only that, but you must contend against Nemesis, a monster whose sole purpose is to hunt you down.

That’s all for the short video games you can binge and finish over the weekend. Check out last week’s list to see if there are games you may be interested in. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.