Raring to play more short video games this weekend after the ones from last week? Here is yet another list of short video games that you can binge and finish over the weekend. Do be aware that there are some minor spoilers below.

Atomic Heart

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Developed by: Mundfish

Published by: Mundfish

Time to beat: 15 hours (Main Story)

Atomic Heart is a sci-fi first-person shooter available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Players can also get the game on Xbox Game Pass. The game happens in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union developed advanced robots and technology. Using this technology, they were able to create a utopia, where loyal robots served their human masters. However, this utopia hides a dark secret underneath. Players take control of Major Sergey Nechayev, a WW2 veteran. After mutant creatures escape from the experiments and the robots start rebelling, it is up to Sergey to figure out what went wrong and put a stop to it.

This is most probably the most action-packed short video game on this list. Do pick it up if you want to spend your weekend shooting down monsters and robots.

A Space For The Unbound

Release Date: January 19, 2023

Developed by: Mojiken Studio

Published by: Toge Productions

Time to beat: 11 hours (Main Story)

A Space for the Unbound is a story-rich pixel side scroller. It is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game happens in late 90s rural Indonesia and follows the story of Atma and Raya. Atma and Raya are high school sweethearts, who at the end of their high school years decide to go on a journey of self-discovery. However, this journey entails more than they expected, as they find themselves facing the end of the world due to a mysterious supernatural power. It is up to Atma and Raya to explore and investigate the town, use their powers for good, learn more about each other, and hopefully save the world.

If you want to immerse yourself in a good story-driven game, then this is the short video game for you to finish this weekend.

SEASON: A letter to the future

Release Date: January 31, 2023

Developed by: Scavengers Studio

Published by: Scavengers Studio

Time to beat: 5 hours (Main Story)

SEASON: A latter to the future is a story-driven exploration game. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In SEASON, you play as a young woman living in a secluded village. With news of a cataclysm approaching, threatening to wash everything away, you decide to leave your village on your bike. In your journey, you collect memories of those around you. Taking pictures, recording voice messages, documenting events, and more. You travel across the game’s world meeting new people, learning new things, and overall just exploring and basking in the beauty of the world.

If you want a somewhat relaxing game, filled with so many stories and experiences, then this is the game for you to binge on this weekend.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Developed by: Capcom R&R Division 1

Published by: Capcom

Time to beat: 8.5 hours (Main Story)

Resident Evil 2 Remake is a third-person zombie game. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch via Cloud, and PC. A remake of the 1998 game of the same name, Resident Evil 2 puts you in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. After the T-Virus infects Racoon City, they must work together to figure out just what happened and put a stop to the evils lurking inside the city. What’s interesting is that this game actually changes depending on who you play as. Choosing to play Leon and finishing the story using him unlocks Claire’s perspective of his story. In the same way, choosing to play Claire and finishing the story using her unlocks Leon’s perspective of his story. This is called the Leon A Claire B and the Claire A Leon B playthroughs respectively.

Of course, you only really need to play one of them to finish the game. however, if you find yourself wanting to experience all sides of the story, then it might be worth it to invest a little more time into this game. It may take longer than the weekend, but hey. It just might be worth it.

That’s all for the short video games you can binge and finish this weekend. You can check out last week’s list to see if there are any games that catch your interest. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to see the latest in gaming news.