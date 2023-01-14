After finishing the games from last week, you can jump right into this new list of short video games that you can play and binge over the weekend.

SUPERHOT

Release Date: February 25, 2016

Developed by: SUPERHOT Team

Published by: SUPERHOT team

Time to beat: 2.5 hours (Main Story)

SUPERHOT is a first-person shooter game with a twist. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. When we say that there is a twist in this game, we do mean it. In SUPERHOT, time only moves when you move. Or at least, they move at normal speed when you do. When your character stands still, time slows at a very slow rate. This includes bullets, thrown objects, and even other enemies. This twist makes it so that you can plan your every move. If you see a bullet coming at you, you can move to dodge it. If there are multiple enemies, you can shoot quickly and then proceed to hit them at the same time. Once you get used to the combat mechanics, you will definitely have a fun time playing this game.

This is the shortest video game on our list this week.

Half-Life 2: Episode One

Release Date: June 1, 2006

Developed by: Valve Corporation

Published by: Valve Corporation

Time to beat: 3.5 hours (Main Story)

Half-Life 2: Episode One is a follow-up to Half-Life 2, which we talked about last week. It is available on PC, and follows the same protagonist, Gordon Freeman. After the events of Half-Life 2, Gordon and Alyx must escape the city as the consequences of their actions rain down around them. They must then try to put a stop to the Combine forces trying to ask for help from their homeworld. What’s funny is that while this game and the one after it could have been a full sequel, it was instead marketed and sold as an expansion. Thanks to this, there still isn’t a third game in the franchise, a running theme in a lot of Valve games.

Hotline Miami

Release Date: October 23, 2012

Developed by: Dennation Games

Published by: Devolver Digital

Time to beat: 5 hours (Main Story)

Hotline Miami is a fast-paced top-down action shooter game. It is available on the PC. Hotline Miami has you taking the role of fan-loved Jacket, who receives instructions to carry out various bloody tasks. The instructions are given through an answering machine, so you don’t really know who is giving the instructions. As you go through the game, you will slowly unfold the story behind the instructions, and possibly find out who is giving them.

Titanfall 2

Release Date: October 28, 2016

Developed by: Respawn Entertainment

Published by: Electronic Arts

Time to beat: 6 hours (Main Story)

Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter with an emphasis on movement. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. Players take control of Jack Cooper, a soldier turned Titan pilot. When the invasion of an enemy planet goes wrong, it’s up to Jack and his Titan, BT-7274 to save the resistance and thwart the plans of the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation. What makes this game unique is its movement mechanics. Last week, we talked about Mirror’s Edge and its parkour mechanics. Throw some guns into that mix, as well as giant robots, and you have yourself the recipe for a very good time.

That’s all of the short video games that we believe you should binge and finish this weekend. You can check out last week’s list if you are looking for more games to play. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.