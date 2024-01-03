The actress welcomed her second child.

It's a girl! Sienna Miller gives birth to a baby with Oli Green, her boyfriend.

This is the 2nd child for the actress, who is 42, the Daily Mail reports. She has a daughter, Marlowe, 1o, with actor Tom Sturridge.

Sienna Miller gives birth to a baby girl

It was known last August that she was pregnant when she revealed her baby bump during a beach holiday.

Also, she recently made the cover of Vogue, where she discussed pregnancy and much more, PEOPLE reveals.

“I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” Miller said. “To show I'm in on the joke.”

She also added, “It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that.”

The actress has been dating Green since 2022. With her being a bit older, there's been some pressure on her to grow her family. She discussed it with Elle UK several years ago.

“[The] pressure…[about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she said.

The Alfie actress added, “Then I got to 40, and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Congrats to Sienna Miller and Oli Green.