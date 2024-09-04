Simone Biles is saying goodbye to her Yurchenko Double Pike. The 11-time Olympic medalist posted two photos on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 2) of the “funeral” she held for her vault and the Yurchenko Double Pike.

“Rest in peace Yurchenko Double Pike,” Biles captioned two photos as she sat on top of the vault surrounded by white flowers.

The Yurchenko Double Pike has been renamed to “Biles II (vault)” to honor the gymnast's contributions to the sport.

“Gone, but literally never forgotten,” USA Gymnastics commented on Biles' photo.

“The way we better get these tour tickets because it’s giving retirement,” a fan commented on her post as retirement rumors have been plaguing the athlete.

“We'll wait for yurchenko double tucked 360,” one hopeful fan wrote at a possible sequel.

“So happy you made history with this Vault but even happier you retired it. Your safety is more important. You will always be The FOREVER G.O.A.T.,” another fan commented.

Biles has five skills named after her and the Olympian made history when she landed it in 2021 at the GK U.S. Classic. The athlete won gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics on the Women’s Vault which she included the Biles II in her routine. She also won gold in the Women’s Artistic Individual All Around, Women’s Artistic Team All Around, and silver in Women's Floor.

Simone Biles Speaks on Retirement Rumors

This post comes after retirement rumors spread after the gymnast conceded the 2024 Paris Olympics last month.

“You know, you never say never. The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know,” she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb. “I’m just going to relax and see where life takes me.”

The Olympian spoke about retirement during a press conference on Aug. 3 during the Summer Games.

“Never say never,” Biles said at a press conference. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

Biles turned 27 in March and her age became a topic of discussion online prior to the start of the Olympics. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke about it on his New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Travis Kelce.

“We watched like every [Team USA gymnastics] girl go and do the floor routine, and Simone Biles was the last person, and I’m like, you know she’s getting older. She’s a little bit… we’ll see how she looks,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said.

Travis did not agree with his brother's take, “There’s no way you really thought this” he said.

Jason doubled down on why he believed age would be a factor in Biles' performance.

“When you go look at the age of gymnasts, they’re usually not in their mid-20s to late 20s. They’re usually young. They usually don’t age and sustain well later,” Jason responded.

However, after seeing Biles perform, Jason was more than impressed by her routines.

“She is the anomaly because she jumped higher than everybody, and it wasn’t even close,” Jason said.