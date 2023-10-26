SiriusXM & Pandora recently held their “HBCU Popout” event at Morehouse College's homecoming, per a report and feature interview by Black Enterprise. The event featured an evening full of music, giveaways, and an exclusive performance by Grammy-award-winning Roc Nation artist Ambré.

Nicole Hughey, senior vice president, head of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) and social impact at SiriusXM/Pandora, said to Black Enterprise, “There’s homecoming at a lot of schools and then there’s homecoming at HBCUs, and we are so happy to be able to play a small part.”

The event is SiriusXM & Pandora's latest effort to continue its HBCU outreach via events, on-site activations, and on-air programming. SiriusXM features two stations operated by Howard University (HUR-Voices Channel 141 & Channel 142 HBCU) and Pandora features an exclusive HBCU station called the HBCU Dream to Be.

“We understand the nuances of our audiences, and so when we think about young and diverse talent, HBCUs hands down become a prime entertainment opportunity for us,” Hughley said of the HBCU programming on SiriusXM/Pandora outlets.

SiriusXM & Pandora have more HBCU-focused events and programming moves to come in the following days. On October 26th, AUC students, staff, and faculty have the opportunity to attend the Target Beyond Brilliance Fashion Mixer Powered by SiriusXM and Pandora. This event is held ahead of the annual HBCU Fashion Show and will showcase Target's Black-owned or -designed fashion brands. Attendees can also look forward to beauty and haircare brand giveaways, as well as delicious food provided by Black-owned eateries.

Additionally, Ambré's interview and performance will be featured as a takeover on Pandora's HBCU Dream to Be station, premiering on November 3rd. SiriusXM listeners can also catch the performance on SiriusXM's The Heat (channel 46) on November 6th.