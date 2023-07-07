The Philadelphia 76ers could be viewed as one of the early winners in 2023 NBA free agency, even though the Sixers have only made a few small signings. The best move by the Sixers in 2023 NBA free agency was the decision not to give James Harden a lucrative long-term contract extension.

Once it became clear that the Houston Rockets were not going to pursue James Harden in free agency, it seemed like a near certainty that the Sixers guard would decline his $35.6 million player option and ink a long-term contract. The only question was how much money Philadelphia was willing to commit to the 33-year-old. While the exact answer isn't known, it's evident that Sixers President Daryl Morey wouldn't come close to giving Harden a max contract offer.

Harden was so disenchanted with the Sixers' offer that he picked up his 2023-2024 player option and asked for a trade. Whether or not Philadelphia trades Harden this summer or holds onto him for the start of the season, the Sixers avoided investing several more years and nine figures into the James Harden business.

The Sixers have avoided a disaster. Giving Harden anything resembling a max contract would've all but ensured that Philadelphia's championship drought will continue for the next few seasons, wasting Joel Embiid's remaining prime years. At least now the Sixers have a chance to alter the roster and get over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Under the NBA's old collective-bargaining agreement, it was difficult for teams to overcome giving a max contract to the wrong player. The new CBA makes it just about impossible to win a championship if one of your max players can't live up to his deal. Make no mistake, Harden would've fallen into that category.

It isn't just that Harden is a declining superstar whose off-court lifestyle might speed up his transition from All-Star to role player. Although that's certainly part of the calculus. Harden is no longer putting up MVP-caliber numbers.

Harden's averages of 21.0 points and a league-high 10.7 assists per game last season were max-contract-worthy. His 57.1% shooting at the rim and 39.7% shooting between three and 10 feet told a different story. Just two years ago, Harden made 68.4% of his attempts at the rim and 46.4% of field goals from three to 10 feet. Lower leg injuries and age have stolen some of Harden's lift. The decline will only get worse in the coming seasons.

But it's the postseason that truly matters for the Sixers. Harden's playoff career has been highlighted by inexplicably poor performances. His numbers are particularly jarring in elimination games. It's a pattern that continued in 2023 and cost the Sixers a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Harden's Game 7 no-show against the Boston Celtics was par for the course. As was his 13-point, 16-shot performance in Philadelphia's Game 6 loss. In three elimination games with the Sixers, Harden is averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 turnovers per game. He's a combined 11-of-36 from the field. The three-time scoring champ is a career 36.3% field-goal shooter and 22.2% 3-point shooter in Game 7s.

Paying $40 million to get those kinds of numbers for the next three or four years would've been a major mistake.

Harden is a valuable regular-season player alongside Embiid. He even stepped up when Embiid missed time during the postseason. But the Sixers won't accomplish their goal if he's a max player going forward.

Morey has shown that he won't rush into a trade. Turning Harden into a couple of complementary pieces would be a worthwhile move. Embiid has been a top-two MVP finisher for three straight years. Tyrese Maxey has All-Star potential. Tobias Harris is an adequate No. 3 player.

The Sixers are not a desperate team. Philadelphia had to show restraint when it came to Harden's free agency, and it did just that.