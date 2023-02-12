At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Aside from acquiring McDaniels, the Sixers also obtained the New York Knicks’ 2024 second-round pick (via Portland) and Portland’s 2029 second-round pick. And aside from Thybulle, Philly gave up just a 2023 second-round pick, which they originally got from the Hornet. As such, when you think about it, the Sixers made a trade in which they gave up the most valuable pick in the three-team deal. While neither the Knicks nor the Blazers are guaranteed to be dominant in the future, the pick from the Hornets is projected to be 34th overall. This will allow Philadelphia to avoid the luxury tax, giving them flexibility for the upcoming buyout season. Additionally, turning one second-rounder into two will provide some much-needed asset diversification for a team that lacks movable selections.

Getting McDaniels is also a smart move for the Sixers. Despite his sub-33 percent three-point shooting, McDaniels has made progress in improving his ball handling and decision-making. He is not a primary scorer. However, he can provide an offensive spark by grabbing and going in transition. He is also potentially expanding his pump-and-drive game within Philadelphia’s offense. Moreover, McDaniels has the size and multi-level help defense. Pair that with any offensive upside he may have, and he would be a more valuable playoff asset for the 76ers than Thybulle.

WELCOME TO PHILLY JALEN MCDANIELS 😤 | @Lundy_Lawpic.twitter.com/0yjZNyVdLt — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 11, 2023

That said, let us look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers made at the trade deadline.

Sixers 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Not getting more

Now, while we can view McDaniels’ addition as a net positive, there’s still a hole on the bench. The issue of a reliable backup center for MVP candidate Joel Embiid has plagued the 76ers roster for some time. In past postseasons, Embiid’s impressive plus-minus numbers were negated by the team’s struggles during his brief stints on the bench.

Going into the season, many believed that Paul Reed had earned the backup center role. That’s after a promising performance in last year’s playoffs. Fans expected him to have a more defined role and consistent playing time over the course of the season. With that, they expected that Reed would continue to improve.

Unfortunately, Reed has seen limited playing time this season. That’s mainly due to Coach Doc Rivers’ reluctance to play him. Instead of Reed, Montrezl Harrell, acquired during the off-season, has taken on the backup center role.

Looking at Reed’s numbers — 3.0 points, 3.2 rebounds per game — it’s easy to understand why the team would consider other options. Remember, though, that it’s difficult for Reed to find his rhythm with very limited playing time.

As for Harrell, he has struggled this season and has a history of being a poor fit for the playoffs. Remember that he helped cause Rivers to lose a series in Los Angeles due to his inability to defend the pick-and-roll. Rivers just looks like he’s playing Harrell out of familiarity. It’s not necessarily because he’s better than Reed.

Harrell’s numbers this season are significantly lower than his career averages. His rebounding, assists, and fouls per minute are among the worst since his first two years in the league. These are all also secondary to the clear path to the rim he provides to the opposition when he’s on the court.

Again, the Sixers needed to fill this hole. When Embiid sits, Philly becomes its most vulnerable. Instead of settling for just one trade, the Sixers could have strongly gone after others. They surely could have used someone like Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid, or Mo Bamba. Heck, they could have even had another go-around with either Nerlens Noel or Andre Drummond.

On the other hand, the Sixers were in a pretty tough spot. Remember that the current market price for a rotational player seems to be five second-round picks. The team just doesn’t have many draft assets after years of win-now trades and penalties for tampering. However, after they were dominated by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ B-team last year, failing to address the backup frontcourt issue is disheartening. No doubt, Rivers & Co. will be keeping a close eye on the buyout market. Take note, though, that this is not typically where teams find a significant roster upgrade. Make no mistake, the 76ers had a major issue that they failed to address at the deadline.