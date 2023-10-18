After an active NBA offseason, there are probably more competitive teams and viable championship contenders than there have been in many years. That fact alone already does not bode well for the Philadelphia 76ers, but a drama-filled couple months should only add to Sixers fans' distress.

The talent is there, to be sure. Joel Embiid is the reigning MVP, the disgruntled James Harden led the league in assists per game and Tyrese Maxey is near the top of the unofficial players-to-watch list after taking another step forward in his development last season. Tobias Harris also averaged almost 15 points per game as a fourth option.

One cannot forget the supporting cast, either. P.J. Tucker and Paul Reed add much-needed defensive physicality, as does free agent addition Patrick Beverley, while Kelly Oubre Jr. can pack an offensive punch as a potential sixth man. And you can't underestimate the big-game experience of Danny Green, who can still knock down 3-pointers at a highly efficient rate. Title-winning head coach Nick Nurse has the potential to meld all those intriguing pieces together when it matters most.

Bu while Philly has the necessary ingredients for a championship team, it is still not ready to put them together into a workable recipe. We can just be lazy and say that this group is a perennial playoff choker that is simply incapable of rising to the occasion. Instead, though, we are going to take a far sounder approach in our preseason assessment.

Brace yourselves for some more pain. Let's take a deeper look at the fatal flaw that will doom the Sixers' NBA championship hopes in the 2023-24 season.

Team chemistry will be Sixers' undoing this season

Even high-end talent cannot fully overcome a lack of team chemistry and an abundance of team drama. There are just too many warning signs plastered on the Wells Fargo Center, starting with the James Harden situation.

When the future Hall of Fame guard called Philadelphia's president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar” back in August, the organization was thrust into crisis mode. But there was an obvious solution to the whole fiasco- trade Harden. There was no feasible alternative, based on his seemingly irreconcilable differences with Morey.

Harden remains on the roster, though, with the 76ers beginning the new season in about a week against the Milwaukee Bucks. The front office has not yet received what it considers to be a fair offer for the 2018 MVP and therefore might be moving forward with someone who feels betrayed. This is beyond a gamble.

The offense flowed effectively through Harden, as he showcased his playmaking skills while still scoring a fairly efficient 21 points per night last season. But it's time for a change. The Sixers still cannot close out the Boston Celtics in a playoff series, and The Beard continues to underachieve in the big moments. Once you add tension to this troubling equation, the odds of this union producing fruitful results looks quite bleak.

This potential chemistry problem cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of James Harden, however.

Tobias Harris just doesn't fit the Sixers' championship plan

In light of the Crumbl Cookies sound bite, it feels wrong to lay into Tobias Harris, but he is not an ideal fit for this team. Although his numbers are more than adequate (17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in five seasons with Philly), the veteran forward is not elevating the 76ers to the next level.

Harris fades into the background too often. His value is veering more towards the defensive end these days, following the emergence of Maxey. That is obviously a crucial aspect of postseason basketball, but there might be other lesser-known wings who can better mesh with the squad. Despite performing well in these past playoffs, there is a copious amount of evidence that suggests he cannot be a prominent part of a championship run. At least not one with this team.

Both Harris and the Sixers could benefit from a break-up. He is not the scapegoat for this franchise's follies. There is plenty of blame to go around. He is vastly overpaid, though- wraps up a five-year, $180 million contract this season- and might not be a part of the organization's future plans. Waiting out the remainder of the contract could contribute to another disappointing campaign.

Sixers enter a pivotal year

Of course, there are issues on the 76ers that extend beyond James Harden and Tobias Harris. But it is hard to fathom them building NBA championship-level chemistry with these two players in 2023-24. In any case, Daryl Morey and the front office are seemingly keeping the core intact. Fans are being set up for more heartbreak.

There will be severe consequences if the Sixers fail again in the playoffs, ones that could cause long-term damage. A cohesive unit, both on and off the court, is the only way for the team to reach its full potential and avoid potential catastrophe.