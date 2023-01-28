Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid struggled against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, at least by his standards. Despite finishing with 26 points and ten rebounds in the 137-133 Philadelphia victory, Embiid shot just 6-for-18 from the field, which resulted in him finishing with his lowest point total in a game since December 31st. Still, when two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets travel to Philadelphia to play the Sixers on Saturday afternoon, every Sixers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Joel Embiid playing today vs. the Nuggets?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Nuggets

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown with left foot soreness, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni. No other Sixers player is dealing with an injury at the moment.

Joel Embiid, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all with the Sixers — the team that selected him with the third pick in the 2013 draft. He’s averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks across 35 appearances this season. Embiid is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently thus far in 2022-23 — his current 53.2% field-goal percentage is the highest of his career by a wide margin.

The Sixers’ chances of beating the Nuggets on Saturday largely hinge on whether Embiid can play. After all, Denver has been playing as well as any NBA team lately, as it owns an excellent 8-2 record over its last ten games. So, with regard to the question, Is Joel Embiid playing today vs. the Nuggets, the answer is maybe.