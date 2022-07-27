James Harden has re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, and sure enough, Daryl Morey couldn’t be any happier. Aside from the fact that they put themselves in better position to win, the Sixers president noted how crucial it is for them to keep Harden and Joel Embiid together.

In his statement after the Harden deal was made official, Morey highlighted his belief that there is more to come from the veteran guard’s partnership with Embiid. The two players haven’t even played a whole season yet, and so as they grow more comfortable with each other and learn their respective styles, things should only get better for them and for the team.

“James’ commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster. This is an exciting time for our franchise,” Morey said of Harden’s extension.

There was never any doubt that James Harden would re-sign with the Sixers. The only question is by how much. Naturally it surprised everyone when the former MVP took a massive pay cut to help Philly navigate their finances and sign more players that can help elevate the team.

Still, Daryl Morey makes a great point about Harden’s partnership with Joel Embiid. While they failed to live up to expectations last season, a summer together and more playing time can certainly do wonders do their chemistry and overall play.

It remains to be seen how the two stars will play in 2022-23, but based on Morey’s comments, there’s every reason to be optimistic.