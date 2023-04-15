Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading to the playoffs with higher expectations, and James Harden wants everyone to know they are no longer the same Sixers team from last year’s postseason.

To recall, when the Sixers traded for Harden mid-season in 2021-22, the team failed to live up to expectation and suffered a second-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat. The team looked nowhere near title contenders, with injuries and chemistry issues plaguing them. At that point, many even argued that Harden was washed up already with his best days behind him.

Fast forward to 2022-23 and Philly proved they are definitely title contenders. Even better, Harden has adjusted well to playing alongside Joe Embiid, finishing the campaign as the assist per game leader with 10.7.

Now heading to the postseason, Harden firmly believes they are more than ready to make a deep run.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This year we had a full year under our belts. We know what to expect. We know what works, we know what doesn’t work. We know what our strengths are. We’re trying to get to those strengths as much as possible,” Harden said when asked how prepared Philly is for the playoffs, per team reporter Lauren Rosen.

Sixers fans certainly have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming playoffs. As James Harden suggested, they definitely look a whole lot different team compared to previous years.

Aside from Harden himself, who could forget the dominant season that Joel Embiid just had?

Philly is definitely well poised to make waves in the playoffs,. If they are able to momentum they have during the regular season, it’s not hard to see them competing for a title as well.