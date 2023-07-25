Damian Lillard and James Harden have both made it clear that they wanted to be traded. Several weeks after their requests were made, neither player has gotten their wish. Will Damian Lillard or James Harden be traded first?

The latest betting odds suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers will pull the trigger ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. Harden is a -130 favorite to be traded first at BetOnline. Lillard has -110 odds to be traded before the Sixers' star.

It doesn't appear that either player is close to being traded. Lillard has made it known that he only wants to play for the Miami Heat. Harden's preference is to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin and Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey have indicated that they aren't in a rush to trade their star players. Both teams are looking to get maximum value in return for the players and are willing to wait months in order to do so.

Harden might actually be the more realistic candidate to start the 2023-2024 season with his current team. Harden doesn't have nearly the same trade value as Lillard. Suitors aren't lining up to acquire the aging point guard who continues to shrink in the playoffs. Morey has a history of digging his heels in and holding onto players who want to be traded.

The Blazers might be ready to move on from Lillard with Scoot Henderson on the roster. The Heat might have to get a third team involved before Portland accepts Miami's trade offer for Lillard.

Miami has its eyes set on acquiring Lillard. Los Angeles hasn't shown the same interest in Harden.