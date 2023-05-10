By the textbook definition, Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker is a journeyman. He’s played for six different teams across his 12-year NBA career. But wherever Tucker has played, he has always impacted winning with his defensive tenacity, offensive rebounding ability, and stellar leadership. It’s no coincidence that he’s experienced numerous deep playoff runs since joining the NBA.

Tucker is on the verge of another deep playoff run, this time with the Sixers. After beating the Boston Celtics in Tuesday night’s Game 5 by a final score of 115-103, the Sixers are just one win away from an Eastern Conference Finals berth. And Tucker is one win away from an incredible playoff feat.

Should the Sixers go on to win this series, Tucker will have reached the conference finals with four different teams — the Rockets, Bucks, Heat, and the Sixers — per a tweet from Legion Hoops:

If Sixers beat the Celtics, PJ Tucker will have reached the Conference Finals with FOUR different teams. 👀 (Reddit u/CelticsPatsRedSox) pic.twitter.com/oUlVXuf8g8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 10, 2023

PJ Tucker, 38, is in his first year as a member of the Sixers franchise. He averaged 3.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 0.6 turnovers per game across 75 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Texas star struggled to score the ball during the 2022-23 campaign — Tucker’s 3.5 points per game average is his lowest since the 2006-07 season.

Tucker and the Sixers have a pivotal Game 6 ahead of them on Thursday night. If they lose at home on Thursday, they will have to beat the Celtics on the road in a Game 7. So here’s to hoping that Joel Embiid and James Harden can lead the Sixers to victory once again in Game 6.