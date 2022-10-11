Tyrese Maxey’s insane preseason fuels Most Improved Player talks

The 2022-23 NBA preseason is seeing the emergence of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey as a real star. His scoring outbursts have powered victories in each of the Sixers’ three preseason contests. His red-hot 3-point shooting and highlight-worthy buckets are causing heads to turn.

Maxey has been unreal so far this preseason. In each of the Sixers’ first halves, he has been their leading scorer and the best performer on the court. He has scored 20, 21 and 19 points respectively in their three games while playing fewer than 20 minutes per game.

As StatMuse pointed out, Maxey’s points per game in the preseason exceed his minutes per game. After already having a lot of expectations coming into this season, his microwave scoring is making every Philly fan excited and demanding the attention of fans of other teams.

Tyrese Maxey in preseason: 20 PPG

18 MPG MIP season coming? pic.twitter.com/69YGfBMBak — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 11, 2022

Tyrese Maxey caught the attention of NBA fans across the league last season. If he takes another huge leap this season, fans everywhere will know his name. In addition to an All-Star game appearance, Maxey seems like a very good candidate to take home the Most Improved Player Award for the 202-23 season.

Maxey’s odds of winning the Most Improved Player award tie for second with Zion Williamson and Tyrese Haliburton and are behind only Anthony Edwards, per FanDuel Sportsbook. After a third straight game of shooting the lights out, the conversation around him is starting to form around the hardware he may take home.

Maxey is my pick to win Most Improved Player. He might end up being the Sixers' 2nd best player. pic.twitter.com/Szp4g10nSA — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 10, 2022

Aw yea. Its Maxey’s year — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) October 10, 2022

Some are asking if Tyrese Maxey is the best basketball player ever — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 10, 2022

The MIP Award is often the toughest to predict but Maxey should have a serious chance. He will be on one of the best teams in the league and could have much improved numbers. Averaging over 20 points per game should not be hard to come by, especially with the assistance of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Making his preseason all the more impressive is that Embiid has played just once and Harden twice. Maxey went off both as the focus of the offense and as a supporting player.

Tyrese Maxey’s tremendous talent makes him fun to watch and his tremendous attitude and work ethic make him easy to root for. The MIP favorite gives the Sixers one of the biggest scoring threats in the league and someone who can carry the franchise in the future.