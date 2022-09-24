The 1 player Sixers added in 2022 NBA offseason that will have biggest impact

In less than a month, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin the 2022-23 NBA season. Joel Embiid and company are looking to finally break through into the Eastern Conference Finals. The hope surrounding the Sixers is plentiful thanks in large part to a successful offseason that was highlighted by three sizable moves: the re-signing of James Harden, the signing of P.J. Tucker and the trade for De’Anthony Melton.

Those two newcomers are key reasons why expectations are so high coming into the season. Tucker will likely slide into the starting lineup. His rugged defense and 3-point shooting make him a great addition. Melton offers defense at the guard spot and some 3-point shooting of his own.

Both Tucker and Melton should see big roles with the Sixers. However, the youngster offers a versatile skillset that should make him one of the team’s very best players. Should he get the chance to prove it, he will have the biggest impact among the Sixers’ newcomers.

The 1 new Sixers player that will have biggest impact: De’Anthony Melton

After seeing his role grow year after year with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers used their first-round pick to get him. The 24-year-old has proven to be a key part of a playoff-caliber team, which should allow him to fit right in with the Sixers.

The Sixers’ group of offseason additions also includes Montrezl Harrell and Danuel House Jr., two veterans with 52 games of playoff experience between them. Both of them should have decent roles but neither will be as productive as Melton or Tucker, who each boast a strong blend of shooting, defensive abilities and intangibles.

Melton’s defense should be extremely useful. The Sixers can use him at the point of attack to disrupt opposing guards and switch him against bigger opponents. He knows how to remain in the play and stay active with his hands to generate turnovers and stops. Having someone with a nose for the ball like he does will help make a good defensive team even better.

Great on-ball defense from De'Anthony Melton here. He has such good hands. Just rips the ball away from Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/kobUZ57LG9 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) June 28, 2022

On offense, Melton is mainly someone who lets it fly from deep. He isn’t exactly a shot creator but he knows how to take advantage of a mismatch and put the ball on the deck with confidence. The Grizzlies didn’t make him a true focal point of the offense and neither will the Sixers. However, his ability to make the plays that need to happen makes him such a valuable role player.

Tucker can certainly shoot it, too, but doesn’t dribble the ball. like Melton can. Although he knows how to take advantage of an off-balance defender by dribbling by them for a floater, he isn’t as effective going east to west. Melton is no Kyrie Irving with the ball but can still navigate his way around the court more effectively.

Defensively, Tucker is renowned for his tenacity and physicality. Melton’s slender frame doesn’t allow him to hang with big opponents like Tucker, whose build resembles a fullback. However, his quickness and disruptiveness on the perimeter are areas that Tucker isn’t as adept at. He should be able to cover more ground on a more consistent basis, especially because he is 13 years younger.

Despite the similarities that they can bring to the table, Melton has an edge over Tucker. Still, both of them will be key supporting pieces for the Sixers. Even with the upside that Melton offers, though, Tucker may get the starting nod over him.

Tucker’s experience playing alongside Harden, automatic catch-and-shoot tendencies and grit will make him a very appealing candidate to be the fifth starter along with Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. The fact that he plays the forward spot makes him all the more likely to replace the 6-foot-6 Danny Green. Although Melton offers more than he does at this point in their respective careers, it may be the elder statesman who claims the fifth starting spot.

Although Tucker will likely start, Melton’s versatility will be very useful for Doc Rivers. He could play in the starting lineup as a replacement for anyone other than Embiid or as the leader of the bench unit. Playing three guards is something Rivers has done before but, especially after paying Tucker $33 million total at age, he may not utilize that with Melton.

The bottom line is that, while both key newcomers will help Philadelphia on their quest to win a championship, De’Anthony Melton offers a skill set that could make him one of the most noticeably impactful players on the team. He and P.J. Tucker will provide the shooting and defense that Philly needs to compete at a higher level.