The Chicago Sky kept their early July momentum going with an 88-84 win over the Seattle Storm Friday night. Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese exploded for season highs in points and were huge for Chicago down the stretch. Reese knocked down clutch free throws to seal the win. Moreover, she made more WNBA history by amassing her 12th straight double-double. After the game, the rookie forward revealed her third-quarter message that helped Chicago put the veteran Seattle team away.

The Sky were put up by several points at one point during the third, but Reese knew her team had to keep their foot on the gas.

“We can't get comfortable,” Reese told Chicago. “I feel like a lot of times earlier on in the season we had a lot of leads, and we let them go. So just trying to stay together at those moments and continue to build the lead and also get stops. And I think going down the stretch we did. Luckily, we had a good lead going from the third quarter into the fourth. But I think we still need to better down the stretch those last couple minutes.”

Reese finished the game with a career-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Her double-double tied Candace Parkers' WNBA record for most consecutive in league history (12). But Reese asserted that she is simply performing a job that her team needs her to do.

“I don’t really think about it. I just go out there and do my job. My job is to rebound. I know that’s what my teammates need me to do, and I’ve committed to that,” Reese said. “My teammates rely on me, and I never want to let my teammates down. So, whatever happens when I go out there kinda happens.”

Reese was not the only one playing her role well on Friday night.

Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter are the Sky's go-to producers

Chennedy Carter's season-high of 33 points was a key reason the Sky were able to outlast the Storm. The fourth-year guard shot an impressive 62.5 percent from the field and totaled three steals. Carter believes the work she puts in behind the scenes is what is allowing her to keep growing.

“I’m just really working hard outside of what you guys see. I’m just really trying to be locked in on craft each and every day. Just trying to get better, become a better player every day,” Carter said after the game.

Carter makes slashing to the rim look effortless. She provided insight into how she gets past defenders so efficiently.

“It’s just being a little bit deceptive. I like to read holes and gaps. So as soon as I see what the defense is giving me, I just like to take the opportunity. I’m very unpredictable, and I think that’s what helps me out a lot.”

Chicago will continue to rely on Carter and Angel Reese as they continue to push for a solidified playoff spot. The Sky improved to 8-11 with their Storm victory. They will close their road trip in a rematch with the veteran squad again on July 8th.