Angel Reese has taken the WNBA by storm in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, showcasing her rebounding prowess and establishing herself as one of the league's most promising young talents. Drafted seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese quickly made an impact, earning an All-Star selection and setting records for consecutive double-doubles. However, despite these accomplishments, there's a glaring weakness in her game that has prevented her from reaching the next level: her finishing ability around the rim.

A dominant rebounder, but a struggling finisher

Reese's rebounding has been nothing short of phenomenal. She currently leads the league in rebounds per game, pulling down an impressive 12.9 boards each contest. This has made her a valuable asset for the Sky, particularly on the offensive glass, where her second-chance opportunities have been crucial for the team's scoring (h/t Statspro.com). However, this dominance on the boards has been overshadowed by her struggles to convert those opportunities into points.

Statistically, Reese is one of the worst finishers in the league. She has made just 43.8% of her shots within five feet of the basket — significantly below the league average of 59.6% (via Stephen Noh, The Sporting News). This inefficiency is compounded by the fact that Reese takes more shots within this range than any other player in the league, leading to a considerable number of missed opportunities for both herself and her team.

Why is this a problem?

Finishing at the rim is a fundamental skill for any forward, particularly one as physically gifted as Reese. Her inability to convert close-range shots not only limits her scoring potential but also affects the Sky's overall offensive efficiency. With the team ranking ninth in offensive rating, it's clear that improvement in this area could have a substantial impact on their performance.

Moreover, her struggles aren't limited to layups. Her mid-range game has also been underwhelming, with a shooting percentage of just 31% from that distance. Reese has also struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just 18% of her three-point attempts. This lack of versatility in her scoring arsenal makes it easier for defenses to game-plan against her, further hindering her effectiveness.

What needs to change?

For Reese to overcome this hurdle, she will need to refine her touch around the basket. This could involve working closely with the Sky's coaching staff to develop better footwork and finishing techniques, as well as spending more time in the gym to improve her shooting mechanics. Additionally, incorporating more variety into her offensive game—such as developing a reliable mid-range jumper or three-point shot—could help her become a more complete and unpredictable scorer.

Reese has the potential to become a dominant force in the WNBA, but addressing her finishing woes will be crucial to realizing that potential. Given her work ethic and the success she has already achieved, there is every reason to believe that she can make the necessary adjustments. While Reese's rebounding skills have already placed her among the elite in the WNBA, her path to superstardom will depend on her ability to improve her finishing around the rim. If she can address this weakness, there is no doubt that Reese will not only meet but exceed the lofty expectations that have been placed upon her since her college days at LSU. For now, though, this remains the one major obstacle in her quest to become one of the league's best players.