The Chicago Sky attempted to snap their six-game losing streak against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. Chicago faced a steep challenge, as Chennedy Carter missed her fourth straight game due to health and safety protocols. Despite the team's desire to get back on track, the Sky fell 90-70 to A'ja Wilson's relentless squad. Dana Evans and Isabelle Harrison spoke on Chicago's refusal to give up despite what seems like an unending losing streak.

The Sky took their seventh straight loss on Tuesday night, which tied their record (11-22) with the Atlanta Dream. The Dream technically possess the ninth spot, so Chicago still holds on to its eight-place standing. But it can be easily ripped away. Dana Evans believes in focusing on the next matchup and putting the Aces loss behind the team as a means of moving forward.

“It's just the next game mentality. This league is so good. If you sulk in this loss, you will not be good for the next game. So we just gotta be ready to play. I mean it doesn't stop. You don't give up. We're not gonna quit. We want to get into the playoffs. So just staying focused and staying together [is key],” Evans said during Tuesday night's postgame press conference.

Similarly, Isabelle Harrison emphasized the importance of staying positive. She remains confident in the Sky amid their troubles.

“As a team, we have to remain positive and continue talking to each other… We can't hang our heads. We have so much more work to do. This a great group. I don't care what anybody says. This is a really good group. We're gonna figure it out,” Harrison shared.

The Sky turn focus to next matchup as desperation for win continues

The Sky could not match the Aces' efficiency from the field on Tuesday. Las Vegas shot 52.5 percent overall compared to Chicago's 41.7 percent. Another hurdle the team faced was the play of perennial MVP candidate A'ja Wilson. Wilson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and nabbed two steals. Moreover, the Sky struggled to take care of the ball, ending the matchup with 18 turnovers.

Things are rough for Chicago, but they have no choice but to bunker down and find a way to finish the season strong. This is not the first time the Sky have endured a long losing streak, but hopefully, the team will learn from the experience so it can be the last.

Chicago returns home to face the Los Angeles Sparks at 8:30 CST on Friday.