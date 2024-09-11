The Chicago Sky have had their fair share of injury struggles on the roster during the 2024 season. First, former starting center Elizabeth Williams went down with an MCL injury in June. Then, two weeks before the regular season's end, Angel Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Not long after, Diamond DeShields was ruled out for the Sep. 11 game against the Washington Mystics with an ankle ailment. Nevertheless, the Sky have added to their roster to fill the voids.

Chicago has signed Kaela Davis to a roster hardship contract, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

Davis is a 6'2″ forward who appeared in 102 games with 22 career starts over five seasons (2017-2019, 2020, 2022). She previously spent time with the Sky in 2022, appearing in one regular season game with the team.

“The Georgia Tech and South Carolina product was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She appeared in 93 games with the Dallas Wings from 2017-19, averaging 5.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. In 2019 with Dallas, she averaged 6.0 points over 19.2 minutes in 33 games with the Wings. Davis also appeared in games with Atlanta in 2020 and Phoenix and Seattle in 2022. She most recently averaged 14 minutes over two preseason games in 2024 with the Storm,” the Sky added in their press release.

Kaela Davis' presence should soften the blow Chicago is taking from Angel Reese and Diamond DeShields' absences.

Through 34 regular season games, Reese averaged a stout double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Her strong interior play had her in the running for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award. The Sky announced that Reese underwent successful wrist surgery on Sep. 10 and is taking steps toward a healthy recovery.

Meanwhile, Diamond DeShields tweaked her ankle during Chicago's Sep. 8 game against the Dallas Wings. She was subsequently ruled out for Wednesday's Mystics matchup. DeShields has averaged 4.5 points and 0.6 steals through 32 games in 13.8 minutes per contest.

Chicago looks to continue holding their playoff spot with their new addition as the regular season winds down.