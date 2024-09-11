It is near impossible to be optimistic about the remainder of the Chicago Sky's 2024 campaign, following the recent news that Angel Reese will miss the rest of the season. While fans wait to see if their team can hold onto the No. 8 seed and advance to the WNBA Playoffs, they will at least be happy to read the latest update regarding the rookie phenom.

Reese underwent successful surgery to repair her fractured left wrist and is expected to begin rehabbing the injury in the next few weeks, per reporter Khristina Williams. The All-Star forward announced her presence in the W in an emphatic manner, breaking the single-season rebounding record and consistently churning out double-doubles.

The Sky and their supporters hope that Reese will return stronger than ever in 2025. Her historic debut season ended after Friday's 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Despite enjoying one of her most efficient nights (24 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds), the 22-year-old suffered the wrist injury. Her presence in the playoffs would have done wonders for ratings, as she is undeniably one of the most marketable female athletes today.

But beyond drawing more eyes to the product, Reese is an invaluable member of her team. The Sky were severely scuffling before losing their franchise pillar, dropping seven straight games before beating the Sparks and the Dallas Wings. Perhaps the rookie can still impact the team away from the court, using her outspoken personality to light a fire under the squad.

Chicago (13-22) is back on the right track for now and will look to take advantage of the soft part of its schedule when it faces the Washington Mystics (11-24) in Wintrust Arena on Wednesday night.