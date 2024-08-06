DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky shook up their roster before the WNBA All-Star break, trading former starting guard Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. Mabrey started the 2024 season as Chicago's leading scorer before being eclipsed by former lottery pick Chennedy Carter. Carter has embraced her role as the Sky's go-to on offense, and Teresa Weatherspoon's long-term plan for Carter will excite fans in the Windy City.

Chicago finished their first week of practice after their hiatus with an intense effort on Saturday. Teresa Weatherspoon was pleased with her team efforts, noting the three days of work were filled with “energy” and “enthusiasm.” Of course, Chennedy Carter looked smooth as ever in offensive sets.

When asked if she sees a Carter as a long-term piece for the Sky, Weatherspoon gave an exciting response:

“Absolutely,” Weatherspoon said after Saturday's practice. “Long-term piece for every one of them. We love what we have. The way that we're building the chemistry with each other. Chennedy has only done what I knew she would do the moment she got on the team. She's able to play the game that she loves. She's growing in many areas, loves her teammates, loves being here. And that's the most important part when you love somewhere and enjoy what you do, you only grow. You look for more from yourself, and that's Chennedy Carter.”

Carter could be the X-factor that propels Sky to a deep run

Through the first 23 games of the 2024 season, Carter averages 16.4 points and a career-high 1.2 steals per game. As mentioned, she leads the Sky roster in scoring and only looks to keep ascending. Chicago relies on Carter as an instant source of offense when things stall, and she has risen to the challenge:

Carter could be just what the Sky need to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run. Teresa Weatherspoon's optimism for Carter to remain in Chicago long-term is a positive sign, especially considering the development of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Chicago predicted that Reese and Cardoso would eventually become the team's leaders when they drafted them in April. But they have plenty of time to grow and having another leader like Chennedy Carter allows them to settle into the roles with less pressure.

Angel Reese has already made an immediate impact as a Rookie of the Year candidate, and Kamilla Cardoso is on her way as well. It will be interesting to if the trio of the two rookies and Carter can help Chicago maintain their playoff standing and help the team achieve short and long-term success.