Kysre Gondrezick has returned to the Chicago Sky on a training camp contract, with hopes to secure a spot for the upcoming WNBA season. The 24-year-old guard, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Her agent, Stephanie Stanley, confirmed with Girls Talk Sports TV that Gondrezick signed with the Sky, per Khristina Williams of SNY TV.

At 24 years old, Gondrezick played in 19 games for the Fever during the 2021 season, contributing an average of 1.9 points and one rebound over 9.1 minutes per game before her first season was prematurely ended. Standing at 5 feet, 9 inches, the guard's final appearance for Indiana was on July 11, 2021, after which she took personal leave due to her father's passing. On Jan. 11, 2022, she was released from the Fever.

In 2022, she was signed by the Sky for the team's 2022 training camp. At that time, former Sky general manager and head coach James Wade praised Kysre Gondrezick as a developing young talent, and that the team wanted “to give her the chance to show how much she’s developed between year one and year two.” However, she was waived in May of that season and did not make the final roster.

Gondrezick's most recent signing comes at a time when the Sky have made significant changes to its roster this offseason, which has included trading Finals MVP Kahleah Copper to the Mercury and re-signing 2019 all-star Diamond DeShields.

Gondrezick's basketball journey has been impressive, from being named Michigan Miss Basketball in 2016 and averaging 40.5 points per game in her senior year at Benton Harbor High School to becoming the highest-drafted WNBA player in West Virginia women’s basketball program history.