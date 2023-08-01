The Chicago Sky were dealt a tough blow earlier this season when head coach James Wade resigned from his position in the middle of the season to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. Prior to that, Wade was the last coach in the WNBA who held the dual role of head coach and general manager. One of his last moves as general manager of the Sky was to acquire Marina Mabrey in free agency this past offseason in a sign and trade. Mabrey has continued her upward trajectory and is a possible star in the making. In the Sky's win against the Phoenix Mercury, Mabrey finished with a stat line that's never been done in the WNBA before.

Marina Mabrey against the Mercury became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple career games with: 20+ Points

4+ Threes

5+ Rebounds

6+ Assists

In the Sky win against the Mercury, Marina Mabrey finished with 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, four made three-point shots and zero turnovers. She became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, four made three-point shots and zero turnovers. The only other players to have reached those numbers in a single game are Sue Bird, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Mwadi Mabika and Seimone Augustus.

Mabrey is in her first season with the Sky after spending the the previous three seasons with the Dallas Wings. This year she's been averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists with splits of 39.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.