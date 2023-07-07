The Chicago Sky are going through an in-season transitional period after head coach James Wade announced his departure to become an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors. Wade was in a unique position with the Sky as he also served as the franchise's general manager, a title that interim head coach Emre Vatansever has also taken.

The Sky are the only WNBA or NBA team to have their head coach also serve as the general manager, a decision that has led to some upset players in recent years. Vantansever thinks separating the two roles will benefit the franchise.

“The basketball takes enough off of us, and now you’re adding the GM part, which is more critical decisions,” Vatansever said. “One decision you make [as a coach] is going to have a chain reaction on the business side. So it’s just energy. It takes a lot of energy off of you.”

Sky guard Dana Evans is one of the players whose role was impacted by the moves Wade made as general manager, which also hurt her relationship with the coach.

“It would definitely give us confidence [knowing that the organization was separating the roles],” Evans said. “[The dual role] is an uncomfortable situation. As a coach, it’s easier if you can just focus on coaching. There’s more to it, being a general manager. Being a coach, you just come in here and coach us. As a GM, it’s more behind-the-scenes talking. I don’t think it works.”

The Sky won their first game with Emre Vatansever as head coach. Chicago has won three games in a row and is 8-9 this season.