Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese has made headlines once again, this time gracing the cover of Vogue’s Winter 2025 issue, per Vogue. Known for her prowess on the basketball court and her striking presence off it, Reese is breaking barriers by merging the worlds of sports and fashion. Her latest appearance comes after a brief social media hiatus, which sparked speculation but ultimately did little to dull the spotlight on her burgeoning stardom.

For Reese, the connection between basketball and style runs deep. In an interview with Maya Singer for Vogue, she shared how her love for fashion began long before she dribbled her first basketball. “I was always in my mom’s closet,” she recalled. “Hair done, purse in hand—I liked to look put together.” Reese even credits Tyra Banks and America’s Next Top Model for inspiring her to perfect her runway walk as a young girl. These formative moments blossomed into a passion for style that now rivals her dedication to the game.

Her time at LSU saw her develop a signature pregame strut alongside her teammates, turning the arena tunnel into a fashion runway. Reese, who led LSU to a national championship before turning pro, aims to walk an actual runway one day, with Paris Fashion Week at the top of her list. In the meantime, she continues to dominate on the court, blending her love for high fashion with her unwavering commitment to basketball.

The Spotlight and the Scrutiny

Reese’s rise to fame has not been without its challenges. She faced criticism for her bold fashion choices, which some saw as a departure from traditional athlete norms. Despite the noise, she remains unapologetic about her dual passions. “It’s always been both—basketball and fashion,” she stated, firmly reinforcing her place in both arenas.

Recently, Angel Reese briefly deactivated her Instagram, leaving fans speculating about whether negative backlash played a role. However, her Vogue cover and her continued engagement with the fashion world suggest a resilience that goes beyond online criticism.

Reese also has her eyes set on another first as she prepares to compete in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a groundbreaking 3v3 women’s basketball league featuring top WNBA talent. Balancing her athletic commitments with her love for fashion, Reese is proving that athletes can be as at home on the runway as they are on the court.