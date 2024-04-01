The Carolina Panthers have done great work so far in the 2024 offseason. Carolina has spent on improvements to avoid a repeat of their disastrous 2023 season that saw them win just two games. The 2024 NFL Draft will be the next avenue to add talent to the roster.
The Panthers traded for former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Diontae Johnson as well as paying up for guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They recently signed journeyman pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to a two-year $23 million deal as well.
Things are looking up for the Panthers with new head coach Dave Canales in charge. It would be better if they had their first-round pick at their disposal, but they traded that to the Chicago Bears a year ago. That's very unfortunate, but not a death knell.
They still have four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft from round two through round four, with all but one of those being at the front of those rounds. Carolina can find some sleepers with those selections. Players like Texas' Adonai Mitchell, Ohio State's Cade Stover, and Florida State's Trey Benson fit that billing.
Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas
Adonai Mitchell is arguably the biggest question of the entire wide receiver class. The numbers don't love him. He also doesn't have a season with at least 1,000 yards. Not great. But he can also do stuff like this.
ADONAI MITCHELL ONE-HANDED CATCH

Mitchell's career never took off in Georgia for a variety of reasons. The Bulldogs had a ton of weapons to spread the ball around and were often winning by so much that they couldn't allow everyone to eat. That applied with Mitchell, who had just 38 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in Athens.
He then transferred to Texas where he got more playing time and opportunities to make plays. Mitchell took that and turned it into his best collegiate season. He put up 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 scores, including one in the Longhorns' College Football Playoff loss to the Washington Huskies.
Adonai Mitchell just levitating here for a TD. We got a ball game!


Mitchell still didn't put up the biggest numbers of Austin playing alongside other future pros in Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders. But he showcased the skills of a true outside NFL receiver who can make plays down the field, which is something the Panthers need.
Trading for Johnson will help, and while he can win down the field, he specializes in winning in the short to intermediate area of the field. Adam Thielen got off to a hot start in the slot but cooled off.
Carolina badly needs an outside receiver who can win with physicality and make plays down the field and in the red zone. Jonathan Mingo was supposed to be that guy, but he had a poor rookie season trying to become that player. The Panthers can try again with Mitchell. He has the goods to fit well with Johnson and Thielen.
Cade Stover, Tight End, Ohio State
The Panthers also could really use a tight end. Last season, they got just 58 receptions and 559 yards from that position across *four* different players (Tommy Tremble, Hayden Hurst, Stephen Sullivan, and Ian Thomas). Carolina really hasn't had a true answer at that position since Greg Olsen left the franchise.
Cade Stover could be that guy. Stover initially shined as CJ Stroud's security blanket at Ohio State and continued the stellar play last season with Kyle McCord. He set career-highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (576) while scoring five times. His athletic testing has also shined during draft season.
Cade Stover is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.13 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 214 out of 1141 TE from 1987 to 2024.

Tight end is a big position of need for Carolina. Stover can be a guy that can fill that void that the Panthers can perhaps snag with a Day 3 selection.
Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State
Chuba Hubbard had a solid season for the Panthers last year, but he is entering the final year of his deal and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. They could use an upgrade there. Enter Trey Benson, who tested out as a near Breece Hall clone at the NFL Combine.
Seeing double👀

Benson tore his ACL in 2021 with the Oregon Ducks, but he shined at Florida State the last two seasons. He averaged more than 6.1 yards per carry in that span and helped the Seminoles finish the 2023 regular season undefeated. He could step into Carolina as their number-one back. Benson would be a great pick for them.