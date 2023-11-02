Tulane football QB Michael Pratt could transfer instead of entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would be a huge twist.

The Tulane football team is trying to get back to a New Year's Six bowl game after they defeated the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl a year ago. The Green Wave is back in the top 25 and 7-1 heading into Week 10 with the lone loss coming to Ole Miss. Quarterback Michael Pratt is having another monster season, throwing for 1,384 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

As a result, he is one intriguing name in the loaded Class of 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class, but the latest intel suggests that Pratt could stay in college one more year and look to transfer, as Clint Brewster of 247Sports mentions.

‘I’m told that Tulane QB Michael Pratt is heavily considering a transfer to Power 5 after the season instead of entering the QB loaded draft…Would surely make him one of the top QB's in the transfer market this offseason.'

If that happens, that would be a massive move, and Pratt would easily be one of the top options in the market. If Pratt enters the 2024 NFL Draft, he has to compete with the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and JJ McCarthy, among others, so waiting one more year and boosting his stock at a Power Five program could benefit him in the long run.

The Tulane football star threw for 2,776 yards with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions and added 395 yards and 10 scores on the ground in a massive season, and the icing on the cake was the win over USC. If Pratt does enter the portal, it would be hard for a program such as Notre Dame not to make a run at him, and the move to add Sam Hartman has worked out well for the Fighting Irish.