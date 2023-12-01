SMU and Tulane will face each other in the AAC Championship, both as ranked teams. How can you watch the game?

Conference Championship week is the biggest week in the college football season. While the Power-5 schools get a lot of attention, there are some great mid-major battles that will happen this week as well, and some of them will be great games.

One such game will be the AAC Championship game between SMU and Tulane. The two teams are ranked 17th and 25h, respectably, according to the AP Poll. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the AAC Championship?

For the second straight year, the AAC Championship game will be played at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, the home of the Tulane Green Wave. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2.

How to watch SMU vs. Tulane

ABC will be broadcasting the AAC Championship game. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Yulman Stadium — New Orleans, Louisiana

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Tulane -3.5 | O/U 47.5

Tulane vs. SMU

This game carries a little extra significance for SMU, as it will be the team's last conference game in the AAC before they depart for the ACC next season. That will be sure to give the Mustangs some extra motivation, but things won't be easy in the AAC Championship game.

SMU will be without their star quarterback. Preston Stone threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns this year, but he went down with a broken leg in the Mustangs' season finale. Stone was having a career day en route to SMU's biggest win of the season (59-14 over Navy) before he suffered the brutal injury. Now, SMU turns to Kevin Jennings to save their season. The redshirt freshman only has 24 pass attempts on the season.

This will surely hurt SMU's offense, which ranks fifth with 41.8 points per game. With Stone out, you would think SMU will lean on their rushing attack. Unfortunately, Tulane has the fifth-best rushing defense in the nation, as they have only allowed 1,032 yards on the ground all season. Green Wave opponents only average 2.92 yards per rush.

Luckily, the Mustangs also have one of the best defenses in the nation. SMU only allows 17.7 points per game, and it has led to the team winning their last eight games. The defense will have to have a great game for the team to win, or else SMU will be relying on a miraculous performance from their redshirt freshman quarterback.

Tulane is a different type of a beast in comparison to any of the teams SMU has faced so far. The 17th-ranked team is 11-1 and only lost to Ole Miss. Tulane has a similarly elite defense. They only allow 18.3 points per game. Lance Robinson has four interceptions, while Darius Hodges has 7.5 sacks.

Offensively, Michael Pratt is the man under center. The quarterback has 2,168 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air. Makhi Hughes is his playmaker. The running back has 1,305 yards from scrimmage. That figure is more than double the next-best player on the Green Wave.

This will be SMU's first and only appearance in the AAC Championship game. Tulane made it to the game for the first time last season, and they won. Will Tulane be able to defend their title, or will SMU get the last laugh before leaving the conference?