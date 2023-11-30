The AAC Championship is on the line as we continue our College Football odds series with an ACC Championship SMU-Tulane prediction and pick.

SMU enters the game sitting at 10-2 on the year. It was a 2-2 start for the Mustangs this year, winning against Louisana Tech and Prairie View, but falling to Oklahoma and TCU to open the year. Since then, they have dominated AAC play. They won their last eight games, putting up tons of points. In each game, SMU put up 31 or more points, including a score of 55 and one of 69. Meanwhile, they allowed more than 31 points just one time, and that was also in their closest game of the year, a 38-34 win over Memphis. Still, they managed to dodge the top teams in the conference. They did not play Tulane, UTSA, or South Florida, three of the other top-five teams in the league. Meanwhile, they did play the bottom four teams in the AAC.

Tulane enters the game at 11-1 on the year. The only loss for them was the 37-20 loss to Ole Miss. Two things stick out about that game though. First, they were missing Michael Pratt, and second, the score got out of hand on a late defensive touchdown by Ole Miss. They have beaten both UTSA and Memphis this year but struggled with some other teams in the conference. They beat Rice by just two, and beat the worst team in the ACC, East Carolina, by just three. Still, with a win in this one, they will most likely be heading to a New Year's Six bowl once again.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AAC Championship Odds: SMU-Tulane Odds

SMU: +3.5 (-110)

Tulane: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

Preston Stone was the leader of the offense for SMU. On the season he had completed 205 of 345 passes for 3,192 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stone also had 31 big-time throws according to PFF. He protected the ball well and made big plays. Then, he broke his leg and will be missing the rest of the year. That means it will be Kevin Jennings leading the offense. He has completed 35 of 46 passes for 429 yards and four scores in his career at SMU. While he has just two turnover-worthy passes in his career, both last year, he has also never started a game for SMU.

This means, SMU will rely on the ground game more. Jaylan Knighton leads the rushing attack for SMU. He has run for 647 yards this year with six touchdowns on the season. He has 265 yards after contact as well. Still, he had just five yards on two attempts and a touchdown last week. LJ Johnson has 521 yards and three scores this year. He also also been great after contact this year, with 303 yards after contact. Finally, Camar Wheaton is also over five yards per carry this year, with 393 yards on just 76 attempts and five scores.

RJ Maryland is the leading receiver for SMU. The tight end has come away with 29. receptions this year for 462 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jake Bailey has been solid, with 450 yards this year, but he has not scored. SMU has five receivers this year with over 400 yards overall. Further, four of them have scored this year. Romello Brinson has two scores, Moochie Dixon has four scores, and Jordan Hudson has seven scores on the year.

In the pass rush, SMU has been solid. They have 50 sacks this year with 254 total pressures. Elijah Roberts has 11 sacks this year, with 55 pressures on the season. Meanwhile, Kobe Wilson has been solid in the run game. He has 40 tackles this year while missing just two. Further, he has 24 stops for offensive failures this year. In coverage, SMU has just nine interceptions and has allowed 16 touchdowns. Still, Isaiah Nwokobia has been solid. He has allowed just 137 yards this year, with three interceptions and no one scoring on him.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

It is Michael Pratt who leads the Tulane offense this year. He comes into the game completing 164 of 247 passes for 2,167 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has made 17 big-time throws according to PFF, and overall has protected the ball well. Pratt has just four interceptions this year while throwing just seven turnover-worthy throws on the season. Last week, Pratt was solid, but not great against UTSA. He completed just nine passes on 22 attempts but had two scores with one big-time throw and did not have an interception.

Makhi Hughes leads the Tulane rushing attack. This year, Hughes has run 231 times for 1,241 yards. That is good for over five yards per carry, while he has been solid after contact. Hughes has 860 yards after first contact while forcing 58 missed tackles on the year. Hughes Hqs also scored seven times on the ground this year. Last time out, Hughes rebounded from a bad performance, rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown.

The receiving game has three guys leading the way. Chris Brazzell comes in with 570 yards on 41 receptions. He has also scored five times this year. Next is Larence Keys, who has 599 yards on 33 catches and has come away with seven scores. Finally, Jha'Quan Jackson has brought in 421 yards on 24 receptions with four scores this year. He also is questionable heading into this game after missing the last three.

Tulane has also had a solid defense this year. They are 18th in the nation in points against this year. Tulane has 33 sacks this year, with Patrick Jenkins and Darius Hodges being solid. Hodges comes in with seven sacks on the year, while Jenkins comes in with five. In coverage, Lance Robinson leads the way. He has four interceptions and five pass breakups on the year. Still, he has allowed three scores this year.

Final SMU-Tulane Prediction & Pick

The SMU offense is missing a huge piece with Preston Stone out and Tulane has been rolling lately. Still, the SMU offense is a run-first offense. They run the ball effectively, which opens up the pass. That should limit how much they miss Preston Stone. Michael Pratt has been hit or miss this year. HE completed just 40 percent of his passes last week. SMU has a better defense than UTSA. They also force turnovers well, something that will keep this game close.

Final SMU-Tulane Prediction & Pick: SMU +3.5 (-110)