The SMU Mustangs take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our SMU Arizona State prediction and pick. Find how to watch SMU Arizona State.

SMU and Arizona State both need to burnish their resumes in nonconference play. The winner here will feel a lot better about its at-large chances for March Madness, though no one should think this is a game on par with a win over a top-20 team. Neither of these teams deserve to belong in that kind of conversation. This was not FAU-Illinois or North Carolina-Connecticut from Tuesday night. Nevertheless, this game will certainly look a lot better in the win column for these teams, and that small piece of leverage certainly comes in handy on Selection Sunday if the debate is contentious and the bubble is relatively balanced.

The loser here will feel a lot worse about its chances. This is a reminder that important college basketball games happen throughout the season, not just in late February and on into March. This is a really important game for both sides, given what has transpired thus far.

SMU recently lost to a Dayton team which did not have (injured) star guard Malachi Smith. The Mustangs need to make a push in nonconference play and perform at a higher level than what we have seen to date.

Arizona State lost to Mississippi State to begin its season, and then got torn to shreds by BYU. The Sun Devils were able to make a late rally against UMass-Lowell and avoid a damaging home-court loss. They recently beat San Francisco, but the Dons aren't as good as they were a few years ago. The start to the season hasn't been disastrous for ASU, but there isn't a ton of meat on the bone for the Sun Devils' resume. They, like SMU, need to take a step forward in this contest.

Here are the SMU-Arizona State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

SMU-Arizona State Odds

SMU Mustangs: +2.5 (-115)

Arizona State Sun Devils: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 142.5 (-112)

Under: 142.5 (-108)

How To Watch SMU vs Arizona State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why SMU Could Cover the Spread

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been hampered by one persistent problem under head coach Bobby Hurley: Their halfcourt offense frequently suffers. ASU often goes through scoring droughts because it relies on jump shots, doesn't run great halfcourt sets, and can't easily get to the free throw line. ASU doesn't easily score most of the time under Hurley, a coach who emphasizes defense, rebounding, toughness, and effort. The Sun Devils often fall short at the offensive end of the floor, and until they become a more complete team, they will be vulnerable against credible opposition such as SMU. The fact that ASU is favored by only 2.5 points at home indicates that this game might lean SMU on a neutral floor, and it would suggest that SMU would be a solid favorite at home against the Sun Devils.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils played really well in a recent win over San Francisco. For all of this team's offensive limitations, the Sun Devils really get after it at the defensive end of the floor. SMU struggled against Dayton's halfcourt defense and could not beat a shorthanded Flyer team. If SMU struggled there, it should struggle here as well, and ASU should be able to develop even more momentum as a team heading into the middle of December.

Final SMU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

SMU has not earned the benefit of the doubt. Go with Arizona State at home.

Arizona State -2.5