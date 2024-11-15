ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-Butler prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SMU-Butler.

The nonconference games being played in college basketball in November can be cupcake games, and then there are games such as this one. SMU and Butler have been playing cupcake games up to this point in time, but now these teams go against each other in a highly intriguing clash. With SMU now in the ACC, this is an ACC-Big East game. That in itself is fresh and interesting. SMU is beginning a new era in the world of conference realignment. Given that Butler was in the Horizon League when Brad Stevens led the school to consecutive appearances in the national championship game, Butler's conference identity is not old and worn. Imagine anyone telling you 15 years ago that SMU-Butler would be an ACC-Big East event.

This game is also bathed in a new, fresh scent because the coaching matchup is compelling. SMU welcomed Andy Enfield to suburban Dallas this offseason. Enfield coached for 11 years at USC after his successful stint with Florida Gulf Coast. Enfield did good work with the Trojans, but his tenure ran out of steam and he sought a fresh start instead of staying on the job in Los Angeles. USC didn't fire him; Enfield wanted to hit the reset button on his career. Being able to coach in the ACC with SMU was appealing to Enfield. SMU didn't retain coach Rob Lanier, a move which was very curious given that Lanier had been on the job for only two seasons with the Mustangs. Enfield was viewed as the solution for the Ponies, and now we'll begin to see if SMU's gamble pays off.

Enfield will match wits with Thad Matta, in his second go-round as Butler head coach. Matta is best known in the basketball world for guiding Ohio State to the 2007 national championship game and coaching Greg Oden within one win of a trophy. Now he is trying to restore a Butler basketball brand which was robust and prominent a decade ago but has become less relevant in recent years.

SMU versus Butler. Enfield versus Matta. The college basketball junkies are going to eat up this matchup, and as you can see from the odds posted below, there is no clear-cut favorite.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU has looked solid in all three of its games thus far this season. The Mustangs have won by large margins and have functioned well on offense. Butler, meanwhile, stumbled in a home loss to Austin Peay. SMU has been steady while Butler has wobbled. That's a concise pair of reasons to go with the Mustangs in a game which is very close to a pick 'em.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler did stumble against Austin Peay, but that setback should motivate the Bulldogs for this game, giving them a chance to bounce back and prove a point or two about their worth and their capabilities. Also, SMU has not played a challenging opponent. Moreover, the Mustangs have not yet played a road game. SMU might not be battle-tested enough to win this game.

Final SMU-Butler Prediction & Pick

We think Butler will win, with SMU not being ready to prevail in a road game. Take Butler.

Final SMU-Butler Prediction & Pick: Butler -1.5