Top teams in the American Athletic Conference square off on ESPN.

We've got primetime College Hoops on ESPN and we're ready to bring you our prediction and pick for this ranked matchup between two surging teams in the American Conference. The SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) will visit the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) as both teams ride winning streaks. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our SMU-Memphis prediction and pick.

The SMU Mustangs are 1-0 in American Athletic Conference play and they're looking like a solid team to start the season. They've won their last four consecutive games by double digits and have a very experienced team to work with. They'll see their second ranked opponent on the season as they face Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers currently lead the American Conference with their overall record and they've won their last seven consecutive games. Three of those wins came against ranked opponents in Virginia, Clemson, and Texas A&M. After a gritty 78-75 win over Tulsa, the Tigers are ready to prove their resilience against another conference foe.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: SMU-Memphis Odds

SMU: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +198

Memphis: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, fuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

The Mustangs have out-rebounded opponents in each one of their last four-straight wins. They've been very solid around the rim and they do a good job securing rebounds as a team. While they pride themselves on scoring in transition, they'd like to see their three-point shooting become more consistent. They tend to keep it around the 30% mark, but they've seen back-to-back games where their three-point percentage ranges from 14% to 65%. They're still able to hold teams off due to their quick-scoring offense, but they'll need the threes to fall if they want to stay competitive against ranked competition like Memphis.

Chuck Harris has been the main catalyst for this Mustangs team and he does a great job of penetrating the defense and finding chances at the free throw line. They'll be matched up well at every position against the athletic Tigers defense, but Harris stands to find success if he's able to confuse the switches and find open lanes to the hoop. Rebounding will once again be a big theme for the Mustangs as they'll have to kill any growing momentum from the Memphis home crowd.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread

Memphis has been on a great streak and they're showing us exactly why they belong in the rankings. They've faced four ranked opponents on the season so far and have risen to each occasion with a win. They were taken to the brink in their last game against Tulsa as Jahvon Quinerly had to bail them out with last-minute three to seal the win. They have a very balanced roster from top to bottom and they've also shown to be a tough team on the defensive floor. Forward David Jones is their main producer of points, rebounds, and steals and he'll continue trying to do it all for the Memphis Tigers.

The Tigers can win this game if they slow things down in the half-court and find productive baskets off assists. The Mustangs thrive off turning turnovers into points, so the Tigers will have to be diligent about taking care of the ball. If they can win the turnover battle and out-rebound SMU, they should be able to cruise to a decisive win here.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing well to start the season and the Mustangs could make some noise later on in the season with how deep and experienced their roster is. However, the Tigers may be the more talented team here and they've been able to hold off stingy opponents in their own building. For our prediction, we'll roll with the Memphis Tigers to grab the win at home.

Final SMU-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis Tigers -5.5 (-120)