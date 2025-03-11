Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise star Anthony Edwards is hell bent on bringing his team back to the Western Conference Finals and he'll have a tough road ahead of him at seventh place in the West. His play has been scintillating all season and he's been defying gravity in his newest Adidas AE 1 sneakers. This next pair of AE 1's features a color-changing iridescent hue, reminiscent of those winter night skies in Minnesota.

The Adidas AE 1 was arguably the most influential basketball sneaker of 2024 with its futuristic and fresh design, ultimately changing the basketball sneaker landscape and causing other brands to step their designs up. His last iridescent colorway, the “Future” for his first All-Star game, was previously named Complex's Sneaker of the Year in 2024.

This upcoming pair, titled “Arctic Nights,” will take the form of the AE 1 Low and will feature a color-changing upper resembling the Northern Lights over the cold Minnesota winter nights.

Adidas AE 1 Low “Arctic Night”

First Looks: Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Arctic Night" 🥶 SEE MORE: https://t.co/7EtdOYqbwM pic.twitter.com/uedPHGGsGG — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) December 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Arctic Night Arctic Night / Core Black release on March 15, 2025 for $110 via KicksOnFire app. https://t.co/mbTSuk0DrL pic.twitter.com/nmzkBtXEEa — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Adidas AE 1 “Arctic Nights” will feature a unique colorway of Arctic Night/Core Black-Scream Green. The molded TPU upper will feature color-changing hues of blue, teal, purple, and green, much like the Northern Lights. The AE logo along the tongue, the Adidas logo on the back heel, and the extra set of laces will come in luminous green to offset the flat black color throughout the mesh booted upper. The shoes arrive as yet another addition to the growing catalogue of Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1 colorways.

The Adidas AE 1 Low “Arctic Night” will release March 15, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $110, making these one of the most affordable basketball sneakers on the market today. The release will take place through Adidas and the shoes will become available via most Adidas retailers, so don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair for the whole family!

