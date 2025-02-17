Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Damian Lillard has been in the spotlight since his entry to the league and has quickly built a reputation as one of the most clutch players in the game today. He's also one of four active NBA players with a lifetime contract under a sneaker brand in Adidas. Over NBA All-Star Weekend, the two sides made history by unveiling the latest sneaker in his signature collection, the Adidas Dame X.

Damian Lillard first joined Adidas back in 2014 when he signed $100 million, 10-year deal to effectively make him the next face of Adidas Basketball. After signing an extension in 2024, the brand made him just the fourth active NBA player with a lifetime contract, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant over at Nike and Stephen Curry with his Under Armour contract.

Lillard has helped Adidas usher in a new crop of superstars including James Harden and most recently Anthony Edwards in growing the brand's constant influence in the NBA. Over All-Star Weekend, the two sides officially unveiled the newest chapter in Lillard's legacy, the Adidas Dame X.

Adidas Dame X

The Adidas Dame X features a similar silhouette and construction to the previous Dame 9, but with updated uppers and panelling system for the upcoming colorways. The shoes are similar to the new directions Adidas has taken with sneakers like the Harden Vol. 9 and the Adidas AE 1. The Dame X will feature a two-tone color combination through the toebox and rest of the shoe, complete with TPU molded uppers to create a futuristic design with all the performance capabilities of Adidas' latest basketball tech.

The hallmark feature of the shoes will be the retail price, expected to be under $100 and a rarity in today's sneaker landscape. Lillard has always focused on making his signature line both affordable and accessible, so be on the lookout for these to drop on June 28, 2025 in all Adidas retailers.

