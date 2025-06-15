The stories and lore surrounding NBA G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan could be told for days on end – from his cut-throat performances in the NBA Finals to his dominance on an international stage with USA's Dream Team. However, one occurrence stands out in sneaker lore forever with the moment Jordan shattered the backboard long before anyone knew how great he would become. Come this summer, an Air Jordan 3 release will be dedicated to the iconic moment.

In 1985, Michael Jordan took part in a Nike exhibition basketball game in Trieste, Italy in an effort for the brand to introduce their newest talent to the world stage. After scoring 30 points and captivating the Italian crowd, Michael Jordan rose for a dunk and inevitably shattered the backboard along with it. The game was stopped and the moment instantly became a part of Air Jordan history forever.

Modeling the popular Air Jordan 1 in a “Shattered Backboard” colorway only felt natural as Michael wore the sneakers along with the black and orange uniforms of Stefanel Trieste. The colorway has become so popular that Nike will release an Air Jordan 3 with the same thematic cues.

Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Shattered Backboard”

OFFICIAL LOOK: Air Jordan 3 Retro “Shattered Backboard” 🏀💥 🗓️ July 11th pic.twitter.com/6ZV8KUyKbw — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Air Jordan 3 arrives with the recognizable Starfish Orange color against a muslin canvas upper. The muslin covers the entirety of the upper and extends through the mudguard. We see orange accents along the heel and toe panels done in a soft suede to compliment the Jordan Jumpman on the heel and on the tongue. Orange hits are seen on the translucent outsole, matching the translucent heel tab. An orange sockliner finishes this look.

The Air Jordan 3 “Shattered Backboard” is set to release on July 11, 2025 and will come with a retail tag of $205. These will be a WMNS release coming in women's sizing, so be sure to adjust number accordingly. What do you think of Air Jordan expanding the “Shattered Backboard” look?