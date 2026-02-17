Jordan Brand has seen some of their most successful collaborations in conjunction with Air Jordan ambassador and pro BMX rider Nigel Sylvester. Following the massive success of his Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” release in 2025, Sylvester and Air Jordan are anticipating another thematic release in the coming months. Michael Jordan himself was recently spotted wearing the unreleased project while on vacation, offering fans a first look at the pair on feet.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The “Brick by Brick” Air Jordan 4 release was widely considered the best sneaker release of 2025, building upon the success of Nigel Sylvester's previous Air Jordan 1 collaborations with the Jumpman. He took things a step further by releasing the Air Jordan 4 RM, an updated Jordan 4-inspired silhouette tailored to BMX and bike riding.

Fans were enticed with rumors of an alternate white “Brick by Brick” pair to contrast the original, but Jordan Brand has been able to keep official images under wraps for the most part. Just recently, however, the Jumpman was spotted wearing the upcoming Jordan 4 “Sail/Cinnabar” while out and about in Disney World.

Michael Jordan in Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4

Michael Jordan gives a closer look at Nigel Sylvester's next Air Jordan 4 collab 👀 See more details here: https://t.co/sl7IXq7K4t pic.twitter.com/liGkulo8OD — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2026

Article Continues Below

SPOTTED: Michael Jordan wearing Nigel Sylvester’s upcoming Air Jordan 4 Bike Air “Sail/Cinnabar” collab 🚲 🗓️ Summer 2026

💵 $230 📷 tajahmccove (tt) pic.twitter.com/0zUMUnjBCf — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 17, 2026



While Jordan is clearly trying to enjoy some time off in the most magical place on Earth, fans couldn't help but spot the unreleased footwear he was rocking with. The “Sail/Cinnabar” colorway has been teased on numerous occasions, but seeing Jordan with his own pair is the likeliest sign of an eventual release. The pair will also feature Sylvester's signature “Bike Air” on the back heel, replacing the typical “Nike Air” branding.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Sail/Cinnabar” is expected to release sometime during the Summer 2026 season with no set release date planned just yet. The shoes will retail for $230 and come in full sizing, but expect limited numbers and a degree of exclusivity to these given the nature of the original release.

Do you prefer this to the original “Brick by Brick” Air Jordan 4?