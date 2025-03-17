The Air Jordan 4 is arguably the most popular Air Jordan silhouette over the last few years as Nike and Jordan Brand continue to expand their releases and return classic colorways from years past. One of the most exclusive and elusive pairs will be making a comeback in 2025 as rumors confirm an upcoming release for the UNDEFEATED Air Jordan 4 from 2005.

Undefeated, or UNDFTD, is a retailer established in Los Angeles during 2002, made to bring some of the most exclusive and sought-after footwear to the public. Since its inception, Undefeated has grown to 23 flagship locations globally and has created their own brand, collaborating on projects with other giants in the streetwear industry.

In 2005, UNDFTD partnered with Jordan Brand for their first shoe collaboration taking shape in the form of an Air Jordan 4 Retro. To this day, the shoes have been one of the most exclusive collaborations Jordan Brand has ever done with original pairs of the shoes fetching upwards of $20,000 on the after market. Now, fans will have another chance to grab a pair during their upcoming 2025 retro return.

Air Jordan 4 x UNDEFEATED

UNBOXING the 2025 Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Retro

UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4 returning June 28, 2025



The Air Jordan 4 UNDEFEATED features an official colorway of Olive-Oiled Suede-Flight Satin UNDFTD. The shoes arrive in a stunning Olive suede upper with a black midsole, black wings, black lace stays, and a black back heel tab. They feature a tanned Sail color along the midsole around the air unit, along with the patented blaze orange color from UNDFTD. The shoes combine for a sleek ensemble with camouflage undertones and great contrast from the orange color.

This upcoming Air Jordan 4 UNDEFEATED Retro is expected to return June 28, 2025 for a retail tag of $225. While they're expected to drop via Nike SNKRS App in very limited quantities, you can expect a large rollout from any one of Undefeated's retail locations. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on where these will be dropping!