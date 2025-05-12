Not only does NBA Michael Jordan own the most recognizable signature basketball sneaker in history, but he's been a massive philanthropist in giving back to communities and expanding his impact much further outside of basketball. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette, the Jordan Brand Wings Youth program will return with yet another collaborative and commemorative sneaker.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

First released in 1995, the Air Jordan 5 is one of the brand's more striking and iconic silhouettes thanks to its unique look from the rest of the Air Jordan lineup. The shoes are aggressive yet stylish, much like Michael Jordan's attitude on the court.

The Jordan Brand Wings Youth program is designed to provide mentorship, guidance, and support to youth of all communities in order to provide access and opportunities in higher education. It's a project that's been near and dear to Jordan's heart and all proceeds from the collaborative sneakers have gone back towards the program. The program is also celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025.

Air Jordan 5 “Wings”

Detailed Look: Air Jordan 5 “Wings” (Medium Grey) 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/uAdg2FdDkY — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Air Jordan 5 “WINGS” 🎓

🗓️ Releasing Summer/Fall 2025 ($210) pic.twitter.com/W1Y2CERS6j — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet



The newest Jordan Wings collaboration takes shape in the Air Jordan 5 with a color code of Medium Grey/Black-Metallic Silver. The uppers are done in a silver grey throughout all panels and onto the rubber mesh sides. The shoes are set in a black outsole with icy translucent panels typical of a Jordan 5, with the “teeth” along the midsole matching the silver color.

The shoes feature a number of key details, including the cursive stitched script along the toes that reads “In this family / No one flies alone.” The shoes feature a stitched “10” along the back heel to signify the Wings program 10th anniversary, along with a graduation tassel attached to the lace lock, signifying the students' graduation through the program. All in all, this is another great collaboration for Jordan Wings and fans will be happy knowing it goes to a good cause.

The Air Jordan 5 “Wings” is expected to release sometime during the late-summer early-fall months of 2025. The shoes will come with a reported retail tag of $210 and should be available in full sizing. Expect a release through Jordan Brand and Nike SNKRS as we should be in for another limited release.

What do you think of the newest Jordan Wings collaboration?