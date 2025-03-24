Arizona Basketball commit and son of the great LeBron James, Bryce James, is already on a path towards greatness. Growing up around the game his entire life behind role models like LeBron and his older brother Bronny James, Bryce can add California State Champion to his list of accolades following Sierra Canyon's championship win. He'll also have his own colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 releasing, which was recently confirmed by the team over at Nike.

Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 257 overall prospect in the country, Bryce James is set to silence the doubters and bring a new level to Arizona Basketball pending his eventual arrival. Still, being the son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer comes with astronomical expectations and he'll be held to the same standard of his older brother Bronny upon his entry to the NBA.

As Bronny James received his own model of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen, Bryce James will have his own signature colorway of the latest Nike LeBron 22, which LeBron has been rocking with through most of the current NBA season.

Nike LeBron 22 “Bryce's World”

The newest Nike LeBron 22 arrives in a wild color ensemble of Blustery/Ghost Green-Diffused Blue-Fireberry. Based in green throughout the bottom half of the shoes, the uppers are comprised of a unique graffiti pattern with a mix of all the colors included in the palette. We've seen the graffiti theme in the past, namely with the Nike LeBron 4, but it's refreshing to see a new take with a much brighter color palette on these. The pattern is done on a canvas material, featuring “Witness” written on the medial part of the shoe along with the rope LeBron signature along the back heel.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Bryce's World” is set to release April 1, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $190. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and much like LeBron's previous releases, these should be widely available via Nike retailers.

