Indiana Fever franchise star Caitlin Clark may be one of the most influential athletes in women's sports for the attention she's brought to the game alone. Following a WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024, Caitlin Clark is ready to set the league ablaze once again with her generational talent. She made waves throughout last season with her signature PE colorways of the Nike Kobe 5. Now, it's been confirmed that Clark's “Indiana Fever” colorway will be releasing to the public.

After signing a Nike endorsement deal in 2024 for eight-years and $28 million, it's only a matter of time before the face of Nike women's basketball will receive her own signature sneaker. Throughout her senior year at the University of Iowa and her rookie year with the Fever, Caitlin Clark has always been one to opt for Nike Kobe sneakers when lacing up her lucky shoes.

Her consistent “Indiana Fever” colorway caught the attention of fans for the clean use of the Fever color scheme and now the pair will be slated for an official public release.

Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 “Fever” PE

The “Indiana Fever” Nike Kobe 5 will arrive in Midnight Navy/Bright Crimson to match the scheme of Clark's adopted home team. Taking the shape of the ever-popular Kobe 5 silhouette, the flywire uppers will be done in Midnight Navy with a gradient yellow/crimson hit along the back heel plate. The tongue will be featured in Bright Crimson to match the laces while the Nike Swoosh will feature a subtle crimson/yellow gradient outline. All in all, this is definitely one of the cleaner Nike Kobe 5 PEs we've seen in the WNBA.

The Nike Kobe 5 PE is expected to release during the summer season of 2025 with an initial reported date of June 1. The shoes are expected to come in full family sizing and will release for a retail tag of $190. Expect more news to come in the upcoming months as Nike prepares for the drop through their platforms.