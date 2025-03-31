Indiana Fever franchise star Caitlin Clark is ready to take the footwear game by storm after inking a multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Nike that includes her own signature sneaker. We've already seen a massive marketing machine behind Clark and there's no question that her debut shoes will become an instant hit. For now, she's rocking her favorite Nike Kobe 6 since entering the WNBA and we'll see her first player exclusive colorway of the classic sneakers release to the public.

Caitlin Clark has been wearing the Nike Kobe signature line since her playing days at Iowa and likely before that. Not only is Kobe Bryant's signature line the most popular in the NBA, but the sneakers have reached all levels of basketball as the go-to sneakers for style and performance on the court.

It's not uncommon that athletes like Clark will receive their own player exclusive (PE) versions of sneakers that match their team's color scheme to wear in-game. However, it's quite uncommon that we see these PE's released to the public let alone for a player in the WNBA. It goes to show how great the demand is for a Caitlin Clark sneaker as Nike will give fans an initial taste of what is yet to come.

Nike Kobe 6 PE “Light Armory Blue”

caitlin clark's kobe 6 protro PE will be dropping at the end of the year, with a release date currently scheduled for October 1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Light Armory Blue/White/Baltic Blue

IO3672-400

As indicated by several sneaker outlets, we'll see Clark's Nike Kobe 6 PE arrive in what appears to be a light armory blue color scheme to match blue/yellow/red scheme of the Indiana Fever. The armory blue is accented with white through the heel panel and the Nike Zoom midsole, while we see a more vibrant, solid blue Nike Swoosh along the sides. It's still unclear whether we'll see any details or logos specific to Caitlin Clark.

As it stands, the Nike Kobe 6 PE (Caitlin Clark) “Light Armory Blue” is expected to release October 1, 2025. The shoes will come at a retail tag of $190 and will likely release in full family sizing. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers, so keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates.