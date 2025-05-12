The Boston Celtics find themselves awaiting a pivotal Game 4 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the New York Knicks leading them 2-1. The returning NBA Champions will have a gruesome road ahead of them if they want to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy, but All-Star Jayson Tatum is ready to give everything he's got to the city of Boston. Doing so in his signature Jordan Tatum 3 sneakers, we'll see another summer-ready “Blender/Pink” colorway drop in the coming weeks.

Not only has the Jordan Tatum 3 been the go-to option for one of the best players in the NBA, but the shoes have made a massive impact with sneakerheads and have been a popular option for hoopers at home. The shoes are very accessible through various Nike retailers and Jordan Brand has been keeping things consistent with their fresh releases over the last few months.

Next up, this “Blender” colorway is inspired by Tatum's game and his ability to leave defenders clueless as he blows by them and scores the basketball. The primarily pink ensemble is a perfect addition to sneaker rotations for the upcoming summer months.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender”

Jordan Tatum 3 "Blender" BUY NOW: https://t.co/rF8E0oG5gh pic.twitter.com/lweVKNWEsJ — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 12, 2025

Jordan Tatum 3 “Put ‘Em In A Blender” 🍓

⏲️ May 12th, 2025

👪 Full family sizing

⏲️ May 12th, 2025

👪 Full family sizing

💵 $125 (men's), $90 (GS), $75 (PS) pic.twitter.com/kGBQizIFVt — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 28, 2025



The “Blender” or “Pink” Jordan Tatum 3 arrives in an official color scheme of Pink Tint/Lava Glow/Hot Punch/Guava Ice. The shoe features multiple shades of pink throughout the upper, particularly an alternating pattern of lighter and hotter pink. The panels of the shoe are outlined in an even lighter shade of Guava Ice, giving these a subtle, yet attractive combination of hues to work with.

Finer details will include a mix of materials throughout the upper, the “JT” logo along the tongue, as well as the inscription “Put 'em in a blender” along the back heel pull tabs.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” is now available after an initial release on May 12, 2025. The pair is available on Nike and Jordan Brand retailers for a standard price tag of $125 while supplies last. Don't miss out on your chance to grab this pair for the summer!