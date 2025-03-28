Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are in striking position in the Western Conference to contend for one of the final spots in the play-in tournament. Donning his newest Nike KD 18 sneakers as he puts the city of Phoenix and the franchise on his back, Kevin Durant is walking on rarified ground when it comes to his signature sneaker line. With one colorway already out and more on the way, we should see more of the Nike KD 18 if the Suns are able to make the NBA Playoffs.

The Nike KD 18 first released to the public during 2025 All-Star Weekend in an exclusive “Black Label” colorway, part of the ASG theme Nike set forth for their athletes. Since then, we've seen Durant tease a number of exclusive KD 18 colorways on the court while fans await a wider release.

The next apparent release is slated for the “Liquid Lime” colorway, which was the first colorway seen in the initial leaks of the new silhouette. Most recently, Kevin Durant wore a Suns' “El Valle” PE that had fans gushing over the new colorway and anticipating more to come.

Nike KD 18

A FIRST LOOK at @KDTrey5‘s 18th signature sneaker with Nike 👏 Early thoughts on these? pic.twitter.com/JaelxidbhH — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) February 5, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Lucid Lime” colorway features hits of neon greens and yellows contrasted by a loud orange midsole and blue gradient finishes. From an initial look, the shoes take nods from the Nike Air Humara released in 1997 and featuring a similar construction along the lace stays. This pair is expected to be the next upcoming release with a reported drop date of April 18, 2025.

IN-HAND LOOK: Nike KD 18 “Air Bakin” 🥓 🗓️ May 15th

💵 $150

📷 @RicFlair79 pic.twitter.com/4IhlJA3O56 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



The next reports colorway is titled “Air Bakin” and modeled after the controversial Nike Air Bakin designed by foamposite pioneer Eric Avar. The colorway imitates the red suede streaks from the original model and adds hits of yellow throughout true to the shoe it takes after. These are reported to release May 15, 2025.

Kevin Durant debuts new ‘EYBL’ Nike KD 18 🔋 pic.twitter.com/2syNwxwp68 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



Next up, we saw Kevin Durant rocking a chromed-out iteration of the Nike KD 18 with vibrant green laces as an accent. This was later known as his “EYBL” (Nike Elite Youth Basketball League) sneakers which Durant participates in each year as his way of giving back to the basketball community.

Kevin Durant’s “El Valle” KD 18s during the Suns game last night were CLEAN 🔥 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/ghX1r5O8Zv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



Finally, we most recently saw Durant lace up a pair of KD 18s inspired by the Suns' “El Valle” City Edition uniforms that they broke out the other night. The shoes feature a wild combination of purple gradients throughout the uppers while accented in an electric blue lining. They also feature a sunset pattern along the toe box and up through both panels, furthering the theme and playing right into the uniforms. The Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks that night 108-106 as Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points.

Be on the lookout throughout the upcoming weeks to see more of the Nike KD 18 releases to the public. The shoes retail for $150 and if they're anything like Durant's previous releases, they should be widely available to a large audience.

Which Nike KD 18 colorway is your favorite so far?