Colorado Buffaloes Football Head Coach Deion Sanders has brought an all new sense of swagger to Boulder, Colorado and it's no surprise due to the flair from his playing days. Signed to Nike since 1992, Sanders and the sneaker giant have been busy bringing back some of his signature sneakers from the 90's. Returning the recently popular Nike Air DT Max '96, Sanders recently shared a slate of new colorways for the upcoming college football season.

The Nike Air DT Max was first released in 1996 when Deion Sanders arrived to the Dallas Cowboys. It was the hybrid athlete's third signature shoe and the first to feature a Nike Air bubble unit. It was also the most aggressive model in terms of style, highlighted by the classic “claw” look through the upper.

The University of Colorado Football program has certainly gained a significant amount of hype over the last two years with Nike making Sanders and his athletes the center of their marketing for his signature line. Recently, “Prime Time” shared four upcoming colorways of the DT Max '96.

Nike Air DT Max '96 – Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders previews several Nike Air DT Max '96 colorways on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/pVdRHX7wXr — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders Jr. gives us a look at unreleased Nike Air DT Max ‘96 colorways 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z8M4hTvkB7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet



What appear to be completely exclusive to Deion Sanders as of now, we see the Nike Air DT Max '96 in Grey/White, White/Grey, Yellow/Black, Black/Black, and White/Yellow-Black colorways. Each shoe comes in a different ensemble to match the several color scheme of the Colorado Buffaloes, which has been a loyal Nike-sponsored school since 1995. Oddly enough, that's right around the time when the Nike Air DT Max first landed, creating a true full-circle moment for Sanders and the program.

The DT Max '96 has been steadily releasing in a number of varying colorways, but these seem to be a Colorado/Sanders exclusive for the time being. In terms of a public release, keep up with our Sneakers news for additional breaking content.